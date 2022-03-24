WOONSOCKET – A resolution on Monday’s City Council Meeting in opposition to a Rhode Island House bill drew public comment and mentions by officials throughout the night, but when the item was up on the agenda, the resolution was pointed out to be redundant.
House bill 5245 was passed in the General Assembly last January. There was some confusion at the meeting as to how it ended up in the agenda, but it was decided that no discussion or vote would be taken on the matter, because the bill had already been signed into law by the governor.
The law created a two-year pilot program for municipalities interested in harm reduction centers in Rhode Island. These centers, focused around safe drug use, provide health officials and resources to addicts and have been proven to reduce overdose deaths in a community.
The opposing draft was supported by both the mayor and the City Council, who stated in the resolution that they “do not support or condone the consumption or use of illicit drugs” and would not be placing a harm reduction center in the city.
Though no action was taken on the item at the end of the meeting, two residents spoke at the beginning of the meeting, imploring the council not to pass the resolution.
Jennifer Dubois spoke about her son, whose addiction began when he was 13, and who died of an overdose at 19.
“My son did not intend to become an addict,” she said. “Safe usage sites are necessary because whether you like it or not, people are going to use these drugs regardless.”
Dubois went on to list the benefits of harm reduction sites, such as lower HIV rates in the community, fewer needles on the street, and reducing the public safety burden for EMS responses requiring hospitalization.
“Please stop treating Woonsocket as the city you want it to be, and start addressing it as the city and people who are in it right now. It’s struggling,” Dubois said.
Nwando Ofokansi also spoke on harm reduction sites, explaining that harm reduction measures are meant to help those already suffering from addiction stay alive. She differentiated secondary interventions, such as connecting people to treatment centers when they have started using drugs, to tertiary intervention, which is targeted toward those at greatest risk of harm, suffering, and death.
“We have to work on all levels of prevention simultaneously,” Ofokansi said. “We can’t offer treatment to someone who has already died.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.