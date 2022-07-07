SMITHFIELD – Virginia Harnois said when she first decided to run for School Committee more than 40 years ago, she never imagined she would hold the position for more than one term, maybe two, she said.
Reflecting on her time on the board, Harnois, who is known as the longest-serving School Committee member in the state, said she could write a book about all the things she’s seen while serving over the years.
“Once I was elected, I thought maybe I’ll stay for a term and maybe another one, and I’ll go on to something else,” she said.
As it turned out, after her first year and meeting the children, she discovered she really liked serving the community in that aspect. Harnois had two young children, and was not working at the time. She had a degree in teaching, which she later used to earn a better role at the telephone company when her husband suddenly died.
She retired from the phone company after 32 years,
Harnois says she finally felt it was time to step away from the role and focus on other aspects of her life. It won’t be easy, she said. She’s been going to Monday night meetings every other week for as long as she can remember.
Of her 40 years on the school board, Harnois spent at least 20 years as chairperson.
“It’s more than a habit. I just get up and go out the door every other Monday. I know I’m still going to feel the need to do it,” she said.
Over the years, Harnois says she’s witnessed many changes in the schools. She said she remembers thinking an electric typewriter was top technology, and now students are each supplied with a laptop computer.
Harnois said she’s impressed by the Girls Who Code groups and is glad that technology is inclusive.
“After all my service, if I’ve helped one child thrive over these years, that’s enough. I really feel that I had done some good in somebody’s life,” she said.
One of her proudest achievements was working with schools to put a nurse in each school to help keep students healthy. She said before, one nurse would run around between schools to help with a sick child, which could be tricky.
Harnois said the committee has taught her a great deal herself. She was a chairperson of the National School Board Association for the northeast region covering Maine to New Jersey, Saint Thomas and Puerto Rico. She also was chairperson at the state level of school boards.
Through her associations, Harnois said she traveled and met other school board members who discussed issues and solutions with each other. In that way, she learned a lot about school administration and operation, and was able to share her efforts with other states.
The whole time she served, Harnois said she faced new problems almost every year. Budget problems are an issue almost every year, though she said the current relationship between the School Department and the town has made budgets easier.
“That’s a pleasure,” she said.
Harnois said some of her proudest achievements include creating spaces to educate special needs students in the district rather than paying tuition to send students out of the district.
“We really thought every student has the right to be educated in their town in their school,” she said.
The School Committee worked slowly to create classrooms and curriculum where special needs students learned at the school. Soon after, other districts followed suit.
“We were often leaders in that way. I’m very proud of our system,” Harnois said.
She said the biggest change she’s seen in the schools is centered on discipline. Students are not as likely to be suspended, and the district today looks at ways to educate students over an incident rather than discipline them. That said, it’s easier to prove any wrongdoing with the cameras in hallways, said the outgoing member.
“I kept in the forefront of my mind that we do this for the child. We think, is this what is best for the children?” Harnois said.
She hopes to complete several projects before she leaves at the end of the year, including updating the dress code, which she said has relaxed greatly over the years. She said the relaxed dress code is mostly for high schools, but she sees it trickling down to the middle school, where students are wearing hats more often.
“Then again, teachers and principals have better things to do than tell kids to take their hats off,” she said.
The new Boyle Athletic Complex is one initiative she would like to see completed after her absence. She added that the high school, and to a lesser extent the middle school, are going to need serious upgrades and renovations. She said it is likely if the high school is not improved, the town could be looking at building a new school entirely..
She also would like to see the district re-ignite the high school’s career and technology education engineering pathway, which stopped after its two teachers left. Harnois said she hopes the district can find new teachers.
“It’s difficult finding teachers now, I understand. We have kids who are interested in it at the high school. We need to get it running again,” she said.
Harnois said she is not worried about her time freed up as a result of no longer being on the committee. She said she is in the Smithfield Rotary, on the Lions Club board of trustees, on the board of trustees at the Greenville Library, a Eucharist at her church, and more.
“I figure I’ll keep busy,” she said.
If anyone needs help or has questions about running or working with the School Committee, she said she will gladly take calls and offer advice.
