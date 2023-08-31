LINCOLN – Last year’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Magical Fall Festival was a great success, says Kathy Hartley of Friends of Hearthside, and she expects this year’s event to be bigger and better, but only if there are enough volunteers.
“Without volunteers, BeWitched and BeDazzled can’t happen. Imagine how tragic that would be,” she said.
The first BeWitched and BeDazzled Fall Festival was last year. After Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” was filmed at Chase Farm, Friends of Hearthside decided to celebrate the fun, magic and vast history associated with witches, Halloween, and Chase Farm.
“Our aim is to create a joyous experience that continues the magic started by Disney’s filming of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ at this site and celebrates the fall season, all while providing valuable lessons from history,” Hartley says.
Last year’s event sold out, with 4,000 tickets purchased from across New England and beyond.
Because of the festival’s popularity, Friends of Hearthside decided to make this year’s event larger in every way.
With 6,000 tickets up for sale, dozens of performers and almost 100 vendors, Hartley said a lot of people, including herself, would be “devastated” if the festival has to be canceled due to lack of volunteers.
“We need around 150 volunteers total. Right now, we need about 100 more,” she told The Breeze.
Though the festival is only one day, Sept. 30, volunteers are needed starting two days before to help set up, and are needed one day after the event as well to help with breakdown.
“Friday is a big setup day and then Sunday, we’re taking things apart and moving everything, so we really need people with physical strength to assist us, otherwise it’s a few 70-year-olds trying to do everything ourselves,” said Hartley.
Most importantly, however, is having enough volunteers helping during the actual festival. Volunteers must be 18 or old, but no special skills or previous experience are needed.
Shifts are broken up into 4-hour periods so volunteers can still enjoy the day despite helping out.
“A large part of the job is just directing people,” Hartley explained.
Due to the size of the event, volunteers are needed to pass out festival maps, help attendees navigate the area, show people to restrooms, and assist with parking.
Besides helping with parking in the Chase Farm lot, volunteers are needed to direct cars in the overflow lot, located at CCRI. Shuttles will be taking people from the overflow lot to the festival, so volunteers are also needed to help get attendees on and off of shuttles.
“I’ve seen other festivals fold due to lack of volunteers,” said Hartley. “That would really be too bad, especially with so much interest and so many great attractions.”
Tickets for BeWitched and BeDazzled went on sale Aug. 20, and Hartley said several hundred tickets have been purchased, some from several states away.
Hartley said she expects all 6,000 tickets to be gone by the time of the event. The festival is rain or shine will be held at Chase Farm on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“There’s truly something for everyone in every age group,” she said.
Each ticket is $13 and includes an assortment of entertainment, crafts and activities. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event, and no tickets will be sold at the door.
