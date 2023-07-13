LINCOLN – Jessica Hassell is the newest addition to the Lincoln School Department’s administrative team as she takes on the district-wide role of Director of Student Services.
“Director of Student services is essentially a different name for a director of special education,” said Hassell, “but I believe the title ‘Director of Student Services’ is so much better, since the job is more than special education; it’s ensuring needs are met socially, emotionally in addition to being met academically across all Lincoln schools.”
Hassell began teaching back in 2006, and until now, has spent her entire career in the West Warwick public school system.
For 13 years, Hassell was a life skills severe to profound special educator at West Warwick High School. In 2013, while in this role, Hassell became the special education department chair.
In 2018, Hassell was promoted to assistant principal of West Warwick HS. During this time, Hassell said she continued to focus on supporting special education students and providing them with inclusion opportunities.
After just one year as assistant principal, Hassell took on the role of principal at West Warwick HS. In her four years as principal, Hassell led the school through the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the importance of social emotional learning by introducing the “Choose Love” curriculum.
“We focused on the culture of the school and what it looked like to love,” Hassell said. “Some of the most important lessons included gratitude, forgiveness and courage.”
When the position of Director of Student Services became available in Lincoln, Hassell told the Breeze she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“My entire career has been centered around being a partner in the special education community to ensure equity, inclusion and high expectations, so ultimately, this is my dream position,” said Hassell.
Although Hassell has spent her entire professional life working with high school students, she said she is excited to begin this new chapter and to have the chance to work with students of all ages.
“I’m looking forward to being able to support students and parents throughout the district to foster personal growth and a strong educational experience,” said Hassell.
Supt. Larry Filippelli said that Hassell “has an incredible amount of experience in special education and is also a highly respected school administrator with an outstanding record of success and accountability. Jessica will also bring a fresh look and incredible integrity to her position as Director of Student Services.”
Hassell also mentioned that she is “grateful” and “thrilled” to be working alongside Lincoln administrators “known for their dedicated, student-first approach.”
“Since I started on July 1, I haven’t stopped smiling,” Hassell said. “I’m so happy to be in this role and to be able to help students and families throughout Lincoln in any way I can.”
