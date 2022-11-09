The Overlook
The Overlook at Meehan as it looked with full fall foliage in late October. Officials will be hosting another community forum there on Nov. 15 to get residents’ feedback on the future of North Providence.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A community’s comprehensive plan sets the road map for where it wants to go over the next decade, and there’s no better way to properly determine that path forward, say North Providence officials, than to hear from residents.

North Providence officials are encouraging residents to participate in the drafting of the next comprehensive plan, to take the place of the one expiring next year.

