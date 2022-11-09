NORTH PROVIDENCE – A community’s comprehensive plan sets the road map for where it wants to go over the next decade, and there’s no better way to properly determine that path forward, say North Providence officials, than to hear from residents.
North Providence officials are encouraging residents to participate in the drafting of the next comprehensive plan, to take the place of the one expiring next year.
Planning Board Chairperson Wendy Regan, a June Street resident, says she’s been disappointed in the lack of interest and public participation in the ongoing process of updating the town’s comprehensive plan so far.
“This plan is a state-required 10-year road map, if you will, and addresses all functions of our town government,” she said in a letter this week. “I would like to encourage all residents of North Providence to learn about the process and what changes are likely to be made as we establish the goals and direction of the next 10-year cycle.”
A survey, found at www.plan-np.com, asks residents a series of questions, including what they believe makes North Providence a great place to live, how important certain services are to them, words or phrases that best describe the town, good or bad; which aspects of the comprehensive plan are most important to them, examples of actions or policy that the town could proceed on, and personal feelings on the performance of the town in certain areas.
Examples of action or policy include enhancing energy efficiency or sustainability, improving recreational resources, conserving wildlife and habitats, promoting development of vacant or underutilized properties, updating land development regulations and zoning, roadway and traffic upgrades, supporting public transportation, increasing walkability and bicycle access, addressing affordable housing, promoting economic development, promoting agriculture, adapting to climate change, and improving utility infrastructure.
Regan said Planning Board members were present at the North Providence Fall Festival in Centredale, handing out more than 150 flyers and postcards containing information links on the comprehensive plan. They also sent letters to every business owner in town, as well as posting information on the town website and at the North Providence Library. They will also be sending notices to every parent with a child in the local school system.
Their first public meeting was held at the Meehan Overlook off Douglas Avenue on Sept. 27, and was attended by only a handful of residents instead of the numbers they were hoping to see, said Regan.
The next public meeting is scheduled for Nov. 15, again at the Meehan Overlook, at 6 p.m. There is plenty of parking and room for everyone.
“Whether you own or rent, if you live in town, we want you to participate,” said Regan. “Rhode Island state law mandates a period of public input prior to any changes, and your thoughts, ideas and opinions really do matter.”
The 2013 North Providence Comprehensive Community Plan, covering 192 pages, addressed how the town did in meeting the goals of its 1998 plan.
For example, it states that the goal of the 1998 plan to create more multi-family housing through development of large-scale condo and apartment complexes was very effective, consuming the available supply of land to the point where North Providence was approaching build-out.
The 2013 plan listed some new ways of increasing housing stock, including making vacant housing more available and affordable through programs and other means, facilitating the conversion of former industrial complexes to residential uses (seen with the Lyman Mill and Greystone Mill), and creating in-fill development in areas where larger lots provide opportunities to create higher-density development.
Because North Providence is a bedroom community, with most of its land area occupied by residential development, the 1998 plan concluded that industrial development and redevelopment offered the best opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and tax base growth.
But from 1998 to 2013, industrial activity collapsed, found that comprehensive plan, so the 2013 plan turned to commercial development and redevelopment as the most appropriate approaches to those goals.
Interestingly, the 2013 plan recognized that existing emergency services and facilities were adequate to meet existing and future needs, but the town would later use a substantial portion of its $60 million in funds from a settlement with Google to build a new safety complex to house police and fire services.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that if the town hadn’t gotten that money from Google, he doesn’t think they would ever have spent the $27 million on a new safety complex, but the streamlining of fire services has continued to pay off. The town went from five stations to three, he said, but maintains among the quickest emergency response times in the state and is the only Class 1-rated department in the state and one of only about 64 in the country.
Another area where the town followed the 2013 plan has been to continue adding new open space properties to its portfolio, and unlike what was called for in the 1998 plan, several of the properties were secured without adding formal recreational facilities but kept for more passive uses.
The comprehensive plan addresses all facets of the town, including schools, public works, parks and recreation, senior services, economic and housing trends, police and fire, as well as planning, zoning and development, among others. The plan updates will be used as the basis for revising the zoning ordinance.
“Without input from the people who live and work in our town, we cannot move in a direction that will truly represent our residents,” said Regan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.