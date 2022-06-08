NORTH PROVIDENCE – The 43rd annual Saint Anthony Feast and Flea Market returns to the parish grounds at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., this weekend, June 10-12, with Italian food, amusement rides, raffles, beer and wine, and an indoor flea market.
All proceeds benefit the outreach ministries of Saint Anthony Church, Saint Edward Church, and the Church of the Presentation, which serve the poor and the homeless.
Since 1995, St. Anthony Kitchen Ministries have been serving a hot meal or boxed lunch every Sunday to hundreds of needy people.
Since 2003, the St. Edward Food and Wellness Center has been providing food, clothing, and limited medical and legal services to more than 1,000 underprivileged families each week.
Since 2013, Mary’s Meals for the Poor has been providing a boxed lunch three Sundays each month to more than 300 needy people through the church’s mobile van ministry.
“Your participation in this year’s feast activities, especially the Feast Grand Raffle, will help us to continue these crucial and worthwhile services,” said the church in an announcement of the event.
Admission to the festival is free. It runs Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday 5-11 p.m., and Sunday 1-6 p.m. Live entertainment daily features:
• Steve Smith and the Nakeds, 6-10 p.m. on Friday;
• Steve Anthony & Persuasion, 6-10 p.m. on Saturday;
• And Ron Giorgio, 2-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Organizers are promising outdoor amusements for the children, nightly entertainment for adults, and delicious foods and drinks served outside on parish grounds. All Department of Health guidelines will be followed.
Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chair to be used outside the tent to enjoy the entertainment. There will be high-top tables under the tent, which you can use to stand and eat.
The church is hosting a Feast Day Mass on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., a Eucharistic Procession following the Mass, open to all parishioners, and the Feast Grand Raffle Drawing, to be held Sunday at 5 p.m. Entrance into the raffle is $20, and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The grant prize is $5,000 or 25 percent of total sales if fewer than 1,000 tickets are sold.
Rides and games in the Rockwell Family Fun Fair are provided by Rockwell Amusements.
