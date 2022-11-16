Thanks to the efforts of dedicated volunteers, many local cemeteries that were deemed to be missing or lost have been recovered in the last decade, but the effort to find the Blackstone Valley’s burials is far from over.
In last week’s story, we reported on the challenges encountered in recovering historical cemeteries, including deciphering text from the 1890s describing their whereabouts. That was the last time some of these lots were officially recorded by the state.
The Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Commission’s website (rihistoriccemeteries.org) has a database of Rhode Island’s registered historic burial lots, which lists the date some of the cemeteries were last “officially” visited. The site is a great place for researchers to start, but there are many cemeteries listed as “missing” or “unknown location” that have been found or recovered in recent years.
Others are truly missing, meaning no one has reported visiting them (or even hearing of their existence) since the late 18th century when James Arnold rode a horse around the state in an effort to transcribe and record every burial lot he came across.
Some have likely been developed over, but Blackstone Valley Historical Cemetery coordinator Ken Postle said, “there’s many more to find.”
In this report, we’ll take a deeper look into some of these lots. Central Falls and Pawtucket are omitted, since there are, technically speaking, no missing cemeteries in those cities.
Cumberland
Perhaps the most famous missing burial in Rhode Island is that of the Rev. William Blackstone, the person who gave the valley its name and the first white settler in the state. There’s a monument to Blackstone on Broad Street, but his actual remains have been lost.
Many of Cumberland’s cemeteries have been rediscovered by volunteers, including the Darling/Streeter Cemetery (CU029), which was known as a “No Name Cemetery” and believed to be on Torrey Road until it was found in the woods behind a house on Reservoir Road.
The Wilcox family lot, CU030, is listed in online records as being on Old Manville Road (which doesn’t exist in Cumberland). Postle said he has looked for this lot to no avail. It’s possible that the Wilcox lot is actually CU040, an “unknown lot” off Teal Lane, last seen in 2010.
Lincoln
Volunteers have made significant headway locating Lincoln’s missing cemeteries, but some remain lost.
For example, the James Brown lot (LN037) on Briarwood Road was deemed to no longer exist by the 1990s and assumed to be under someone’s lawn until Postle and other volunteers found the lot between two homes and pulled up inscribed stones.
“We’re hoping to find the other missing stones someday that were plowed over the hill there,” Postle said.
There are many, many more – like the Charles Angell lot (LN038) rediscovered behind a house on Rollingwood Drive and the Thomas Newman lot (LN039) found off Kirkbrae Drive. The latter, Postle said, contains some interesting epitaphs and the grave of a newlywed woman who “took it as a sign of death when a bird landed on her window sill, and died the next day.”
He stumbled upon the “unknown lot” LN041 in the woods behind the old Majestic Honda dealership, “nowhere near where we thought it was.”
There are, of course, Lincoln cemeteries that remain among the missing. Unknown lot LN046 is supposed to be on Lampercock Lane, but it has been deemed to no longer exist and was likely developed over.
The Robert Aldrich lot, LN047, was last seen in 1900 beside another cemetery on Dexter Rock Road.
“There are three lots together in that area. What was once the front gate of one cemetery is now at the back of the lot. When the road was widened, they moved the stones back and re-built the wall as the front wall,” he said. “The bodies are under the road.”
An unknown lot on Route 116 (LN058) was said to be on the top of a sandbank near A.T. Cross. At one point, there were four stones and visible depressions that resulted from a cave-in. The cemetery was last seen in 1979, but there was no indication of burials by 1995.
“We’ve never been able to find it,” Postle said. “I’m wondering if it’s been developed over.”
The same goes for the LN063 Calvin Luther lot (LN063), noted in 1989 as being “on the land of Mr. Slocum” near the schoolhouse in Lime Rock
“We looked all over, but it’s all new development up there,” Postle said.
Missing cemetery LN060, the Jencks/Phetteplace/Whipple lot was deemed to no longer exist – but it’s actually LN079 on Smithfield Avenue.
Other missing lots in Lincoln include LN062, the Brown lot, described in 1891 as being “on the Freelove Angell place some distance from the house beside the woods.” Many others were considered to be “obliterated” by the plow before 1895 when Arnold came to record them.
North Providence
While North Providence town leaders have been supportive of efforts to relocate missing cemeteries, Postle said volunteers have struggled to locate some, and believe they’re probably gone for good.
The Lamuel Angell lot, NP013, is among the missing. Arnold recorded the lot in Dec. 1891, writing, “on the Lemuel Angell Estate north of Fruit Hill, in corner of lot, yard not protected, one grave, the other graves moved to Greenville."
Heavily vandalized between 1881 and 1893, the Thomas Whipple lot (NP015) was once located “at Wonscott in the rear of the woolen mills and beside the pond a burial ground of the Whipple family and relatives. This yard is very poorly protected and vandals have made sad work with the memorials of the dead.”
“I traveled all through there and talked to all kinds of people, but no one remembers seeing a cemetery,” Postle said. “The state could have it in the wrong spot – I can’t tell you how many times we find something in a different location because Arnold’s notes were read wrong.”
It’s the same story for the Manton lot (NP016), last seen in 1891 and deemed to no longer exist; the mill cemetery at Lymansville (NP017) near the Fogarty Center; and NP018 in Greystone, last seen by Arnold in 1891 “at Greystone beside road … yard unprotected and badly neglected."
North Smithfield and Woonsocket
There are several cemeteries in North Smithfield last seen decades ago, and others with little to no information online.
The Mann/Holley lots (NS013) on Old Smithfield Road were last officially seen in 1992. There’s very little information available about North Smithfield’s “unknown lots,” including NS512 off a fire trail south of Iron Mine Hill Road and the fieldstone burials of NS519.
Heading over into the city of Woonsocket, several lots once deemed to no longer exist have been rediscovered.
The Wilkinson lot (WO15) on Lydia Avenue is not “lost,” however the only known burial there is missing a gravestone. Cemetery volunteer Greg Duhamel shared Eliza Wilkinson Buffam’s obituary with The Breeze. Buffam, who died in 1871, is presumed to be the person buried at WO15.
Duhamel said he’s asked the city about the cemetery, but didn’t learn much.
The Edgehill Cemetery off Cumberland Hill Road was the city’s cemetery for the poor, also known as Potter’s Field and City Burying Ground. Only one stone remains there – an un-inscribed concrete marker with a cross.
“It’s unknown if the bodies were removed, and to where,” Duhamel said.
The Baptist Hill Cemetery, WO017, is Duhamel’s favorite find, he said. The cemetery was deemed to no longer exist after bodies were removed by developers in the 1870s and re-interred in North Smithfield’s Union Cemetery – but records of Union Cemetery prior to 1890 were lost in a fire.
With plans for development on the horizon, Duhamel sought help from the preservation commission to try to save the lot. A 2022 archeological study of WO017 found that three graves remain on the site. Duhamel said he’s been in contact with the landowners there, who are committed to preserving the three found burials.
“I was there when the lid of the crypt was broken during excavation. There’s two children buried there. I witnessed with my own eyes the shoes of a child laying as they were when they were buried sometime between 1831 and 1879,” he said.
One lot remains missing: WO018, the Peckham/Wilkinson lot. It’s supposed to be at the end of Bluestone Drive on the North Smithfield line.
“Nothing marks its whereabouts, nothing is known about the burials or who’s buried there,” Duhamel said. “Either they’ve yet to be located or they were removed and relocated somewhere else and not properly recorded.”
