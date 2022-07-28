SMITHFIELD – Incumbent Rep. Bernard Hawkins, a Democrat, is running for re-election in House District 53, representing Glocester and Smithfield, and will face opponent Brian Rea, a Republican, for the second time after winning by a little more than 1 percent in 2020.
Hawkins, who is running for his third term, said he is very excited to try to be re-elected and said he is happy to be out in the public knocking on doors again. He said he never really stops campaigning, but he enjoys talking with his constituents about their issues at election time.
People are talking about the economy, Hawkins said, adding that the U.S. is in a different place and unprecedented territory post-COVID. He said to help combat inflation, he supported cutting the gas tax, though it did not pass, and is proud to have supported the state eliminating the car tax a year early.
“That affects every single taxpayer in Rhode Island who owns a car,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said he is proud to work towards more affordable housing in his district and the state, and the work he’s done to support lowering prescription costs for seniors.
“I will continue to fight to make them lower,” he said.
On a town level, Hawkins said he is proud to provide legislative grants to his communities, including tens of thousands to the Senior Center, Police Department and local non-profit Revive the Roots.
During the pandemic, Hawkins said he and his office worked constantly to help people with issues with unemployment benefits, food stamps, and other government subsidiaries. He said he helped landlords and tenants with rent issues, and said he continues to leave his cell phone on to help anyone in need.
“It was nice to help people like that,” he said.
Rea is throwing his hat in the ring for the District 53 seat for a second time hoping his grassroots background will help him bridge the gap from 2020 for the win. Though he has not held public office, Rea said he has been involved in many different efforts, including the battle with the Rhode Island Landfill that brought conservation reform across the state, he said.
“I’ve always been involved in the Statehouse with numerous issues,” Rea said.
To Rea, the most important issue right now is community involvement in government. He said state power is less than transparent, and he would like to get people involved, listened to, and represented.
“For Smithfield and Glocester as well as the state,” Rea said.
Rea said the state has a one-sided power structure that happens, in his opinion, when people are not being represented, and the political elite is supported more than individuals.
“That needs to change. We need a more balanced general assembly,” he said.
Rea said he would like to see Rhode Island at the top of the lists for best schools, education and infrastructure rather than at the bottom. He said balance in government will help swing the state in the right direction.
“I think that the history in the state of Rhode Island has proven that we need change,” he said.
Rea said he feels that by involving residents in the development and planning of the community, the community itself would thrive. He said keeping Smithfield and Glocester true to their rural roots and character is important as well.
Rea said he was disappointed to see the General Assembly reject additional funding to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and said he would like to support people who are struggling post-COVID.
“I believe in public service. I believe in the job I will do,” he said.
Rea said he will support direct relief legislation and take a look at retirement income tax relief at the state level. He also supports a gas tax moratorium, and direct access to grant funding for school security systems and improvements.
For business, he said he would look into extending or making permanent positive adjustments made due to COVID, such as outdoor seating and delivery protocols. He said the keywords would be to lessen the burden and help folks be successful.
For his next term, Hawkins said he hopes to continue to work on lowering prescription costs for seniors and work to rebuild the Rhode Island economy. He said realistically, he hopes to see the state back to normal in three to five years.
Hawkins will also focus on strengthening school safety by helping districts collaborate with police and fire departments to ensure Smithfield and Glocester children are safe.
Lastly, Hawkins said he feels mental health is an important issue, and the state needs to do whatever possible to support mental health issues by financing more programs.
“We need to take a huge step. The mental health crisis in this state, in this country, in this world is real. It needs to be addressed and there needs to be no boundaries to address it,” he said.
Rea said he is not owned by any group, and will donate a third of his legislative pay, or $2,000 to each town, toward scholarships in “the purest way to benefit the future.”
He said he hopes the Smithfield and Glocester communities embrace change and vote for him in November.
