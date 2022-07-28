SMITHFIELD – Incumbent Rep. Bernard Hawkins, a Democrat, is running for re-election in House District 53, representing Glocester and Smithfield, and will face opponent Brian Rea, a Republican, for the second time after winning by a little more than 1 percent in 2020.

Hawkins, who is running for his third term, said he is very excited to try to be re-elected and said he is happy to be out in the public knocking on doors again. He said he never really stops campaigning, but he enjoys talking with his constituents about their issues at election time.

