PROVIDENCE – Representatives from the Office of the Attorney General stated this week that their ongoing investigation has found credible claims of multiple instances of younger football players in North Smithfield being held down as older players touched them inappropriately.

The investigation to date leaves investigators concerned over the safety of teens during the season and outside of the season when adults aren’t present, states a news release about an ongoing hazing investigation.

