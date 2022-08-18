PROVIDENCE – Representatives from the Office of the Attorney General stated this week that their ongoing investigation has found credible claims of multiple instances of younger football players in North Smithfield being held down as older players touched them inappropriately.
The investigation to date leaves investigators concerned over the safety of teens during the season and outside of the season when adults aren’t present, states a news release about an ongoing hazing investigation.
North Smithfield police interviewed or attempted to interview all individuals, adults and children, who may have witnessed or been the subject of the allegations. More than 30 adults and children were interviewed by police. No football team member or prospective member reported being subjected at any time to physical contact that they characterized as inappropriate or criminal in nature, and no one has requested that investigators bring criminal charges against anyone, states the release. No adults interviewed, including football team coaches, witnessed physical contact among football team members or prospective members that could be characterized as inappropriate or criminal in nature.
“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the investigation to date leaves this office concerned with the safety of football team members, and during the off-season, prospective team members, when no adults are present during team activities,” states the release. “Multiple witnesses have reported, credibly, that there were times during or immediately before or after football team activities (in the spring) when no adults were present. Furthermore, several individuals have separately and credibly reported to police that they witnessed older football team members engage in physical contact with younger team members and/or prospective team members that in the view of this office was highly inappropriate, at a minimum. This conduct included older team members holding younger team members and/or prospective team members down and making apparent physical contact with them, including in the buttocks and other sensitive areas.”
“Whether this plainly inappropriate conduct rises to the level of criminal misconduct, and whether criminal charges are possible if it does, remains undetermined at this time given the unwillingness to date of any team member or prospective member to come forward to describe precisely the physical contact that they were subjected to and make a criminal complaint to police or to this office,” it adds. “This office understands how difficult it can be for any person, particularly a child, to come forward and speak to police and prosecutors under these circumstances. We continue to encourage anyone with knowledge of this matter to contact the North Smithfield Police Department or this office.”
The investigation of this serious matter continues, stated the AG’s office, and they are grateful to local school officials for their prompt and appropriate attention to the matter.
