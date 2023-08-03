LINCOLN – For about 15 years, Manville’s Share Shack has stood on its own. Now it is accompanied by the Health and Wellness Shack. Like the Share Shack, people can come and go as they please, donating whatever they can and taking whatever they need, at no cost and without having to interact with anyone.
Typically, families in need of food are also in need of hygiene products, said Annette Briand, founder of both share shacks. The Health and Wellness Shack is located next to the Manville Share Shack, also started by Briand, on Gousy Street. The Health and Wellness Shack is now open for business as of Aug. 3.
The Share Shack strictly accepts food, but Briand said she has noticed more and more people searching for hygiene products. She told The Breeze that the need for food is so great that even if she obtained donations of wellness items, she had nowhere to put them.
Items that can be donated to the Health and Wellness Shack include soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, feminine products, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, body lotion, sunscreen, toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, hair ties, toilet paper and paper towels. All toiletries donated must be new, unopened and unused.
“There have been a lot of people who have mentioned that it’d be great to have access to these necessities, so we’ve been wanting to do this for a while,” she said.
Briand asks that donors refrain from giving makeup products and cleaning supplies, since children have access to the shack, and it is often difficult to determine if these items have been used or opened.
Briand’s daughter recently came across a free, already-built shack in Newport. With the help of some friends and a big truck and trailer, the shack was transported to its new location.
“It’s good timing with it being summer and school starting soon,” said Briand. “It can be really difficult and embarrassing for kids if they don’t have things like soap or deodorant, or if a girl has to go to the nurse every time she needs a feminine product. They could get teased, especially by people who have never been in that situation, who may not realize what their classmates are going through.”
In addition to the Health and Wellness Shack, Briand said those in need can also look forward to a mini library of donated books, which will be up and ready by the middle of this month. For now, the tiny library will just be a box on a post, but Briand said she hopes to eventually have a whole shack full of books, for children, teens and adults.
Every other week, Briand picks up a food donation from We Share Hope. Normally, she will put out half of the food one week and half the next week. This summer, however, she said the donation that usually lasts two weeks has only been lasting two days.
“I put out half of the donation like I normally do, and in about an hour it was gone. I put the other half out immediately, and that was gone too. It’s been really busy,” she said.
While donations are needed for the Health and Wellness Shack and the library, Briand emphasized the significance of continuing to donate food.
“Kids are at home for one more month. A lot of kids in need will get free breakfast and lunch at school, so during the summer months, it’s really important to make sure they have enough food to eat all three meals,” she said.
Briand also encouraged home farmers who are overwhelmed with crops to donate them to the shack. According to Briand, fresh vegetables are taken in less than a day because food distributions typically only have canned or frozen vegetables.
“Donations are so appreciated. There is such a need right now for everything, and the little library and Health and Wellness Shack are both something we’re really, really excited about,” she said.
