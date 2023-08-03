Tom and Annette Briand

Tom and Annette Briand, founders of the Share Shack and the Health and Wellness Shack.

LINCOLN – For about 15 years, Manville’s Share Shack has stood on its own. Now it is accompanied by the Health and Wellness Shack. Like the Share Shack, people can come and go as they please, donating whatever they can and taking whatever they need, at no cost and without having to interact with anyone.

Typically, families in need of food are also in need of hygiene products, said Annette Briand, founder of both share shacks. The Health and Wellness Shack is located next to the Manville Share Shack, also started by Briand, on Gousy Street. The Health and Wellness Shack is now open for business as of Aug. 3.

