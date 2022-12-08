GLOCESTER – Carla Thomson looked on admiringly as her daughter, Meghan Thomson, practiced her operatic voice in singing “Joy to the World” at the Job Armstrong building during Candlelight Shopping last Thursday.
Thomson will return every Thursday in December at 7 p.m. to perform Christmas carols, filling the nights with half an hour of songs using her professionally trained voice. She calls that voice “full, unedited sound.”
“Joy to the World” is Carla’s favorite Christmas song, she said, and her daughter agreed. Thomson said she specifically sang it for her mom, who helped her continue on her music path, and she is grateful that she did.
Following her true passion was not an easy choice, Thomson said. Even after having the best high school moments in the Ponaganset High School choir and other music activities, she first attended college on a pre-law track.
With her mother’s approval, she created a musical portfolio and began to pursue an education in music.
“It’s what I have to do, whatever it takes for me to do it. I’m here for it, I’m game,” she said.
Thomson said she chose classic and operatic music because it creates large sound. The idea that opera is stuffy and stiff is untrue, she said, it doesn’t have to be. Her performance of Christmas music is an example of joyful sound.
“It’s incredible. I can sing without a microphone and create sound and body. It’s unedited, huge sound,” she told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Thomson studies classic voice and opera at the Royal College of London, where she was allowed to return this year to complete her undergraduate degree.
Thomson said she enjoys the Royal College of London due to its smaller class sizes, and said it is a fantastic school. She said life in London is an adventure, and she said it has helped her grow as a person to learn that she is capable of surviving on her own.
She said she will continue to pursue her singing career, though said she will study in America.
“I’m young in my voice. I’d like to grow and train more to get it bigger and larger,” she said
She said she misses her family and home, and is happy to be home for the holidays. She said she has a really large family, and enjoys getting to do Christmas traditions such as building gingerbread houses with cousins.
“There’s nothing like being home for Christmas. There’s nothing like a New England Christmas, the weather, the cold, the spirit of the holiday,” Thomson said.
And Glocester does Christmas right, she said, with Candlelight Shopping.
She spends the evening in the Job Armstrong building, 1181 Putnam Pike, where her mom is a member of an artist collective selling arts and crafts. At 7 p.m., she goes to the stage next door and sings Christmas songs for 30-45 minutes. She said the stage is open for any musical performance, and students and local musicians are encouraged to sign up to perform for a set.
“It’s a great opportunity to get your feet in performing in front of crowds. Anyone can come as long as it’s holiday music,” she said.
For Thomson, performing carols in her hometown is the least stressful of any performing she has done.
“It’s easy singing for me. It’s nice and calm and everybody knows it,” she said.
Her friends and family all come to her Christmas performances, she said, which helps her relax more.
Thomson’s set features all Christmas classics, including her favorite, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland. She said it is relatable and nostalgic and gives feelings of the classic Hollywood American theater era.
