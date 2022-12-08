Meghan Thomson
Buy Now

Meghan Thomson sings during Glocester’s Candlelight Shopping Thursday night. She will sing on Thursdays at 7 p.m. through December.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

GLOCESTER – Carla Thomson looked on admiringly as her daughter, Meghan Thomson, practiced her operatic voice in singing “Joy to the World” at the Job Armstrong building during Candlelight Shopping last Thursday.

Thomson will return every Thursday in December at 7 p.m. to perform Christmas carols, filling the nights with half an hour of songs using her professionally trained voice. She calls that voice “full, unedited sound.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.