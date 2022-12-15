LINCOLN – Hearthside House on Great Road in Lincoln hosted two weekends full of self-guided tours for hundreds of people, the ornate 1810 mansion again proving a popular Christmas destination for area families on Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11.

Kathy Hartley, president of the Friends of Hearthside, greeted guests at the door in her Victorian dress, and visitors were immediately met by the sounds of an acoustic guitar playing Christmas music. Docents were in each room, giving a history of the home back to 1810 and sharing fun details about Christmas.

