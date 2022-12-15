LINCOLN – Hearthside House on Great Road in Lincoln hosted two weekends full of self-guided tours for hundreds of people, the ornate 1810 mansion again proving a popular Christmas destination for area families on Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11.
Kathy Hartley, president of the Friends of Hearthside, greeted guests at the door in her Victorian dress, and visitors were immediately met by the sounds of an acoustic guitar playing Christmas music. Docents were in each room, giving a history of the home back to 1810 and sharing fun details about Christmas.
Just about every room other than the kitchen has a fireplace, and every room has a Christmas tree at the holidays.
There’s the famous peppermint pig on the dining room table, the Victorian era’s symbol of health, happiness and prosperity created by the Saratoga Candy Co. in the mid-1800s, and the display on the history of Christmas cards starting with the first commercial Christmas card in 1843.
Some guides also shared about the modern efforts going into the old home, such as plans to potentially upgrade wallpaper by removing up to seven layers of it and obtaining the same paper and same ink used so many years ago to replace it.
Guests who have been here more than once often notice new details at each visit, including the tiny mouse home set up on the stairs of the old home. Volunteers and staff spend weeks decking out the mansion in its full Christmas glory.
Families who take the tour stop for frequent pictures, many using them on their Christmas cards, and the Christmas interior of Hearthside House has become widely familiar across social media in the Blackstone Valley.
Favorite aspects of the tours include hot chocolate and cookies in the kitchen and the growing gift shop in the next room, offering everything from American Girl dresses to holiday-themed hurdy-gurdies. Santa was also there to take requests.
The Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse at Chase Farm next door was also open on Dec. 4 and 11 for caroling and poetry performances by youth volunteers.
Hearthside House will again be open to guests once the holiday rush is past, with “Home for the Holidays” candlelight tours planned for Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. Advance tickets are required for those tours, as space is limited. The tours, which are roughly one hour each, run from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
