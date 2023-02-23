SCITUATE – Significant cost increases in out-of-district tuitions, utilities, employee salaries, benefits, and transportation prompted the Scituate School Committee to request a 1.6 percent increase in town appropriation despite an increase in anticipated state aid for the 15-month 2023-2024 school year.
Last week, the School Committee gave a positive recommendation on the proposed 2023-2024 budget of $32,241,821. Scituate’s budget year, which currently runs from April 1 to March 31, was extended by three months to align with the state’s budget calendar, which runs from July 1 to June 30.
Supt. Laurie Andries said the budget was designed to provide safe, secure, healthy, sanitary, welcoming, and educational support using a grade-appropriate curriculum.
It was created using revenue that includes Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funding, state aid, Medicaid, tuitions and local appropriation.
Andries said despite an increase in state aid, the district will still need to request a 1.62 percent increase in local allocation, or $345,048 to help bridge the gap caused by substantial increases.
“I can assure you that every contract, line item, and invoice was taken into consideration to avoid reducing our top priorities. Although we tried, you will see that some of those budget items had to be slightly reduced, which were very painful cuts,” Andries said.
“We cannot afford to make any more cuts to achieve savings,” she added.
The need for town appropriation is due to many reasons, said School Business Manager Stephanie O’Leary, who explained that an estimated $923,666 increase in state aid is not enough to offset the increase in expenses.
O’Leary added that the state aid is still only a conservative estimate.
Salaries are increased by 2.5 percent for a total spending of $19 million and benefits increased by 2 percent for another $5.9 million. The district also plans on adding a part-time engineering teacher at the high school and four part-time career and technical education instructors for short, work-based learning hours.
Career and Technical Education instructors are important to the district to attract out-of-district students, say officials.. The district anticipates revenue of $851,469 accounting for 37 incoming CTE students for 2023-2024.
O’Leary said the projection is based on fiscal year 2024 bills, and may change as the state sets tuition prices.
O’Leary said the district is seeing a consistent 12 percent annual increase in students leaving the Scituate school district for other CTE programs. Last year, the district paid for 36 students to travel to Coventry, Warwick, Cranston West and Ponaganset high schools, with the largest group of 27 students going to Ponaganset. The cost to the district was $618,800, at $17,200 per student.
Scituate is anticipating 46 students to leave the district in 2023-2024, with 40 going to PHS at a total cost of $777,107 for four quarters, and with an additional cost of $219,300 for the extra three months.
School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias said the district hopes to bring students back to Scituate High School. She said while programs are designed for academic purposes, students are instead leaving for athletic programs due to the ongoing closure of Caito Field.
“Instead of staying with a higher performing high school, they’re going to an academically inferior high school to play with a better sports team,” she said.
Dias said the district is continuing to work hard to try to expedite the fixing of Caito Field as fast as possible.
The budget saw a $70,000 decrease in the curriculum budget that will be backfilled by ESSER funds, said O’Leary. She said the decrease is to offset increases in utilities and transportation costs, including heating oil, fuel and electricity, which was $300,000 more than in previous years.
Dias said that curriculum is the district’s highest priority, and the School Committee is attempting to provide relief to the town with a conservative budget while the town “gets their legs under them” as it transitions to a new fiscal year. Dias added that the change is critical to school financing, as it will allow for better state data in constructing future budgets.
Dias pointed out that the increase in utilities is more than a third of the state aid increase.
Lastly, the school budget asked for an additional $50,000 in capital improvement funding for a total of $350,000. Dias said the district needs to capitalize on state reimbursement, which can return up to 50 cents for every dollar the district spends on improvements.
Dias said a steady increase in capital improvement funding will lessen the need for bonding out projects, adding that the district saw $1.5 million in state reimbursement funds over the last five years.
“The town needs to grow the capital school investment until the town contribution reaches $500,000, which would potentially mean a total annual investment of $750,000 in school repairs. That will help us maintain our buildings and keep them in good condition,” Dias said.
