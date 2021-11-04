CUMBERLAND – Roxanne Heikin, a longtime school volunteer, has made a natural transition to director of the Cumberland School Volunteers, a group first founded in 1967.
The CSV mission is to support and promote volunteerism in an effort to build strong connections between schools, educators, parents and the community. While the presence of COVID-19 still poses many challenges, the group is continuing to work diligently to find creative ways to offer its program and services to the students of Cumberland, said Heikin, “and I am honored to be part of this organization.”
Heikin, who takes over for Kristen Sukatos in the part-time paid position, said she’s been volunteering since her daughter, who’s now a freshman, was in kindergarten. The resident of the Bear Hill Road neighborhood said the CSV has a great board made up of wonderful women, many of them with children now in college, and she hopes they’ll stay involved with this important effort.
On Sunday, the CSV helped host the town’s Haunted Not So Scary Family Fun Day at Diamond Hill Park, a Halloween event that saw some 400 books handed out in two hours. Heikin said she was nervous about how many people might show up after heavily promoting the event, but they were able to make it through the two hours with the supplies on hand.
Heikin said she’s always been involved with volunteering with Cumberland’s students, including with the Cumberland Youth Soccer Association and Bayside soccer, as well as the CSV’s signature efforts, Just Friends – More Alike Than Different and Reading is Fundamental, which is kicking off this week at Ashton Elementary School.
Part of the creativity used by the group is adapting the two programs for COVID, said Heikin, including creating YouTube videos for teachers to run the hands-on Just Friends program and the Reading is Fundamental book fair event transitioning to more of a book bag program where bags of books are being distributed to teachers.
Groups haven’t generally been allowed in the schools, necessitating these changes, said Heikin, though she says there seems to be some miscommunication on that front as she’s seen some groups invited in despite the restrictions.
People don’t realize just how much the CSV do, said Heikin, using grants and other funding to run numerous events and efforts to bring children together and get parents involved.
Sukatos, who was also involved since the inception of the Cumberland Education Foundation, was the director starting in the fall of 2017. Sukatos replaced longtime Director Mary Anne Roll.
Cumberland School Volunteers has sponsored and supported volunteerism in Cumberland’s public schools since 1967. For more on the CSV, email csv@cumberlandschools.org.
