CUMBERLAND – Local waterways have an immediate and threatening invasive species problem, says John Marsland, who’s calling on residents to help address the issue before it’s too late.
Marsland, president of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, told The Breeze that aquatic invasive water chestnut plants are invading local ponds, including “a major problem” with them in the Blackstone River’s Valley Falls Marsh.
The marsh issue is being addressed through a combination of aquatic herbicide applications and pulling the plants by hand, said Marsland, but he’s now noticed that Carl’s Pond in northern Cumberland near the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and West Wrentham Road is becoming badly infested as well.
“If left unchecked, this natural resource will be lost to recreation and fishing,” he said.
Marsland is trying to muster members of the community to get 30 to 50 volunteers, and if he’s able to do so, he said, “we may be able to turn it around.”
“I think we could do the whole pond,” he said.
Each single water chestnut plant can grow 200 more plants the next year, he added.
The Friends of the Blackstone has all the equipment needed for volunteers to use.
Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management principal environmental scientist Katie DeGoosh was due to visit Carl’s Pond on Wednesday morning of this week, July 12, to work with some interns to assess the situation and possibly pull some chestnuts, said Marsland.
The water chestnuts have armored seed pods that float on top of the water, and volunteers wear special rubber gloves to pull them out of the mud, place them in their canoe, and then bring them to pile on the shore.
The invasive plants can choke up the pond, sucking up oxygen, killing fish, and preventing waterfowl from landing, said Marsland, effectively messing up a whole body of water’s ecosystem.
There are 30 acres of water chestnuts in the Valley Falls Marsh, he said, and the city of Central Falls received a grant from the state and will continue to be addressing that situation over the next two years, with more grant funding sough in the future. The cost for keeping up on the river, he said, exceeds $60,000 each year.
Marsland said that in addition to one potential big event to pull chestnuts at Carl’s Pond, he’s also planning some possible weeknight pulls from 5 to 8 p.m. Those interested should email him at canoeman60@yahoo.com or call him at 401-644-3215.
He said the process can actually be pretty fun, saying his daughter did it and told him it was oddly satisfying.
Some pulls only yield the top portion of the plant, but those are what produce the seeds. Not all seeds grow every year, especially down in the muck of the Blackstone.
“At least Carl’s Pond is clean, there’s no heavy metals,” Marsland said.
