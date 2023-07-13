Plant invasion

Carl’s Pond is being overtaken by invasive water chestnuts, and residents are now being asked to help weed them out.

CUMBERLAND – Local waterways have an immediate and threatening invasive species problem, says John Marsland, who’s calling on residents to help address the issue before it’s too late.

Marsland, president of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, told The Breeze that aquatic invasive water chestnut plants are invading local ponds, including “a major problem” with them in the Blackstone River’s Valley Falls Marsh.

