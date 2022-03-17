PAWTUCKET – Tyler McFeeters for School Committee and #CleanUpPawtucket Neighbors Together are planning a city cleanup this Sunday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meet in the Cunningham Elementary School parking lot, 40 Baldwin St. The cleanup is open to all volunteers and residents, families welcome.
"We provide the bags, we just need you," states a release.
