PAWTUCKET – It’s been a tough couple of years for juniors and seniors at Tolman High School, but members of the broader public can help erase much of that unpleasantness by helping them have the best prom possible.
On Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the school at 150 Exchange St., members of the Tolman High Student Council will host their all-important car wash fundraiser, which will help the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 have proms to remember.
Heather Hopkins, senior class adviser along with Tom Geruso, said it’s been a tough pandemic for students, who missed junior prom and homecoming, but are getting to participate in senior supper and senior prom. Students have really handled it all so well, she said, and senior supper got the excitement going for prom.
Motorists passing by on May 7 will see students with signs advertising the car wash, which comes with a $5 contribution or greater donation if desired.
Hopkins said teachers have had to be creative and think outside the box when it comes to helping to make the high school experience as good as possible, maintaining a great working relationship with the administration through meetings and brainstorming sessions.
The city has always been very supportive of the car wash, said Hopkins, and it often raises up to $500. The money raised helps add little things to prom, such as a photo booth, and helps students attend who may not otherwise be able to afford to go.
“It’s always our goal to have as many there as possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.