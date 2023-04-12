BURRILLVILLE – Here’s a memo to any North Providence High School students who wanted to come out for an athletic team this spring, but were unable to join one: It’s not too late to become a member of the boys’ tennis team.
Never played tennis before? No problem! Head coach Kyle Maynard and assistant coach Jason Ginolfi are welcoming any boys and girls who are interested in playing and will teach you everything you need to know about the sport. And if you don’t have a tennis racket, they will do everything they can to get you one.
Where can you find Maynard during the day? “Room 211,” answered Maynard, a social studies teacher at the high school, who added with a laugh. “Knock twice. I’ll be there.”
Worried about playing time? Don’t. You need 10 players, four in singles and six in doubles, to fill out a lineup, and right now, the Cougars have just nine.
The Cougars could have used a few extra bodies last Friday afternoon when they took a long drive up Route 7 to Burrillville High’s courts for the second match of their Division III season against the Broncos.
Facing an opponent that was also struggling with numbers and carrying an eight-player roster, the Cougars dressed just seven players and ended up suffering a 4-1 defeat that was highlighted by junior Cody Jenard’s first career victory at number two singles.
The Cougars, who had kicked off their season less than 24 hours earlier in Pawtucket and were blanked by the Shea/Tolman co-op team, entered this week winless in their last 26 matches. It’s a streak that dates back to the 2019 season, when NP won just one match late in its season, but went 0-3-1 in its last four matches.
The COVID-19 pandemic then wiped out the 2020 campaign, and when the 2021 season was condensed into May and June, the Cougars, like quite a few teams throughout the state, experienced a numbers crunch and only had three players come out for the team.
Maynard, who took over the program that year, had hoped to be part of a co-op squad with neighboring Johnston. But when that idea fell through, he and his players, knowing they couldn’t win a match because they were forfeiting four spots in the lineup, simply took on the top three singles players from each team they faced and called it a day.
“We just played to play,” explained Maynard, who is also an assistant football coach at the school. “We gave those kids an opportunity (to play) and get some experience, so it was good for them.”
During that offseason, Maynard did his best to recruit some students for his team, “and teaching in the building helps,” he said. “I was trying to get kids left and right. ‘What are you doing next spring?’ I was asking my players, ‘What are your friends doing?’ I tried everything.”
Maynard eventually got 10 players, but the Cougars were unable to win any of their 13 matches. Only seven times were all 10 on hand to fill out their lineup, and the closest NP came to topping an opponent came in a 3-2 loss to one-win Woonsocket midway through the season, which saw neither team able to field a second or a third doubles team.
Four players graduated from that team, but four more also didn’t return for various reasons. That left Maynard with just seniors Michael Colin, a three-year player who plays number one singles, and Matt Zapata, who starts at number three singles, as his only returnees.
Once again, Maynard went back to the school’s hallways to look for players, and while he dug up seven newcomers, “most of them have never played tennis before,” Maynard admitted. “They’re learning the basics and they’re putting in the work, but I just want them to enjoy the game. They’re great kids and I feel very fortunate to have them.”
The best of that bunch may be Jenard, who netted a 6-2, 6-2 victory in last Friday’s match, “and he’s worked his way up the ladder,” Maynard notes. “He’s a good athlete and he’s competitive.”
Senior Emmanuel Lemus is the Cougars’ number four singles player. At number one doubles is senior Jillian Maisonet and junior Oluwadamilola Odekunle; at number two is senior Jayden Ratliff and freshman Roodmyr Leone, and currently stuck without a partner at number three is senior Zhana Chan.
“And it’s still not too late to join this team,” Maynard added. “We’re trying to get at least one more player, and I’ll be happy to see everyone playing.”
Another obstacle facing the Cougars this season is that all 11 of their regular-season matches are on the road. The Cougars’ four home courts at Olney Park are being revamped this spring and will be ready for action once the girls’ team begins its D-II season in September. Until then, the boys’ team will hold its practices at Notte Park’s two courts.
“It’s tough, but the kids have been good about it,” added Maynard, who knows that the school’s baseball team also spent its entire season on the road last spring while its infield was switching from grass and dirt to turf. “I told them that we weren’t going to have any home matches and they were like, ‘Okay.’ They didn’t seem to care.”
The Cougars were scheduled to face Cranston East on Tuesday morning at the Park View Elementary School’s tennis complex. On Thursday at 5 p.m., they will take on the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team, which currently has just seven players listed on its roster, at the Winman Middle School’s courts in Warwick.
