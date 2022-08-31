PAWTUCKET – If one has attended an event in Pawtucket over the last two-plus decades, there’s a solid chance they’ve run into Herb Weiss, a jack-of-all-trades city employee who loves a good chat about his city and the latest rumblings related to this and that.
Weiss, 68, now a 23-year Pawtucket employee and longtime economic and cultural affairs officer in the city, recently decided to make a switch to an area he has a lot of experience in, applying for and winning the job of deputy director at the Leon Mathieu Senior Center on Main Street.
“Sometimes you have to jump for an opportunity,” he told The Breeze, calling it a “no-brainer” to work for such a great organization in a field he loves.
Weiss said he’s now written some 830 articles over 42 years for numerous publications, mostly focused on senior issues, was appointed by five governors to serve on the state’s commission on aging, and this year was selected to be on the state’s Alzheimer’s council. He first got into the topic of aging 45 years ago in graduate school.
“My career has come full circle,” he said.
Weiss, husband of local organizer and Camera Werks owner Patricia Zacks, has spent his career as a journalist and an expert on aging. He was tasked in January of 1999 by then-Mayor James Doyle with oversight of the city’s newly established 307-acre Arts and Entertainment District, working over the years to help drive the boat on arts-oriented development in the city.
Part of the group that created the month-long Pawtucket Arts Festival that same year, he would later be featured in the 2008 documentary “Pawtucket Rising,” and he was the first recipient of the Pawtucket Foundation’s Person of the Year award, among many other honors.
Weiss has also served as the liaison between the city and filmmakers wanting to use Pawtucket as a location in movies, television shows and commercials. The Rhode Island Film Collaborative gave him its first Excellence Award in 2010, and in 2016, the Rhode Island International Film Festival recognized his efforts to promote the Rhode Island film industry by awarding him its Producer’s Circle Award.
Weiss was also invited by other municipalities around the region to discuss Pawtucket’s arts policy and its economic impact on the city.
At the Mathieu Center, he will have a number of focus areas, including overseeing transportation, working with Director Mary Lou Moran on long-range plans, particularly around trying to make Rhode Island an age-friendly place, and helping with grants, social media and writing.
“It’s a well-oiled machine,” he said of the Mathieu Center, saying he’s just looking forward to being part of “one of the premiere senior centers in the state” and working with staff members “who can do their jobs like knowing the back of their hands.”
“I welcome Herb to my dedicated staff at the Senior Center. I look forward to him bringing his strong writing and research skills to the advocacy work that we do on a daily basis on behalf of Pawtucket’s older adults,” said Moran. “He will be of great assistance, particularly in the area of long-range planning and grant writing as we navigate through the endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be of great benefit in expanding the critical social and human services and healthy living programs that the Senior Center currently offers.”
Maureen Maigret, chairperson of the aging in community subcommittee for the Long Term Care Coordinating Council, said she’s appreciated Weiss’s commitment to reporting on aging and long-term policy since meeting him when she was serving as the state’s director of the Department of Elderly Affairs.
“I was pleased to learn of Herb’s appointment as deputy director for the well-respected Leon Mathieu Senior Center in Pawtucket,” she said. “His passion for promoting quality programs for seniors will be a great asset for the center and those it serves. "
“Herb has demonstrated deep knowledge of AARP’s resources and our advocacy in his strong coverage over many years,” said AARP Rhode Island State Director Catherine Taylor. “There’s no doubt he’ll use that wealth of knowledge and experience to broaden the array of resources available to older Pawtucket adults in his new role.”
