NORTH SMITHFIELD – The day before he was arrested for three counts of sexual assault, Aaron Andrews stood before the North Smithfield Town Council to ask for approval for licensing of Hercules Beef, Wings, and Pizza at 7 Main St. in Slatersville.

The Breeze reported last week on Andrews taking over the pizza shop from original owners who had owned it since the early 1990s, but the paper was unaware at the time of the allegations against Andrews and an arrest that took place May 16.