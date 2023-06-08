NORTH SMITHFIELD – The day before he was arrested for three counts of sexual assault, Aaron Andrews stood before the North Smithfield Town Council to ask for approval for licensing of Hercules Beef, Wings, and Pizza at 7 Main St. in Slatersville.
The Breeze reported last week on Andrews taking over the pizza shop from original owners who had owned it since the early 1990s, but the paper was unaware at the time of the allegations against Andrews and an arrest that took place May 16.
According to Woonsocket police reports, Andrews, 30, was arrested on a warrant for three counts of second-degree sexual assault during his time as manager at Ciro’s Restaurant.
Three individuals reported multiple incidents of unwanted sexual contact that occurred between them and Andrews. One of the accusers was a minor, according to the reports.
Among the allegations contained in the reports are that Andrews forcibly groped victims, and that employee assignments were impacted if they didn’t go along with his behavior. In addition to accusations of frequent inappropriate comments, there is also a digital component, with Andrews accused of asking for inappropriate photos and sending inappropriate photos.
“Victims are just now disclosing these incidents and filing complaints, since Aaron no longer works at Ciro’s and can not implement any sort of workplace retaliation,” wrote Patrol Officer Mason Freeman in his report.
According to the report, it was an ongoing issue with Andrews for years, and many witnesses did not feel comfortable or safe when working with him.
The Breeze spoke to an employee at Ciro’s who asked to remain anonymous who stated that Andrews was not fired due to the allegations, but left on his own accord to pursue his own business. That conflicted with one accuser’s statement to police that Andrews abused his power up until he was fired.
Reached this week, Andrews, grandson of former North Smithfield Town Administrator Dan Andrews, declined to comment on the allegations.
He is due in Sixth Division District Court on June 22 for a hearing on a motion for a preliminary hearing, and on Aug. 3 for a pre-arraignment conference. He was released on $30,000 personal recognizance on May 17, according to court records reviewed by The Breeze.