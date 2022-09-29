Fall is prime time for fun new drink releases in Rhode Island, so we checked in with some of our local breweries and distilleries to ask what they’ve got. Here’s what they had to say.
Steve David, co-founder of Smug Brewing in Pawtucket, said they thought the label on the new Gourds Gone Wild gives the best description.
“It’s that time of year. The time where we take everything and douse it with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. This beer is no exception. We also added a bit of vanilla to give this beer a hint of sweetness and bring all the spices together. It’s the best thing that could ever happen to pumpkin spice – anything but basic!”
Kara Larson, co-owner of Pawtucket-based Rhode Island Spirits, said that new this fall, the company has released Rhodium Citron Vodka, an all-natural and organic spirit flavored using fresh real lemon zest, resulting in an unusually complex flavor. Rhodium Citron is available at stores and restaurants statewide in Rhode Island, and at the RI Spirits Tasting Room.
RI Spirits has also released its new fall menu, which includes some new cocktail offerings created for the season. The Salted Caramel Coffee Martini features Rhodium Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka; the Apple Maple Martini highlights Rhodium Vodka and local apples; the Citron Martini uses Rhodium Citron Vodka and a hint of vanilla; and the Cranberry Martini pairs Rhodium Gin with cranberries and spice. The tasting room is open Fridays from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Starting Oct. 30, it will also be open Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.
“We take care to use as many local ingredients as we can, both in distilling and in cocktail design,” said Larson. “The flavors of Rhode Island especially lend themselves to fall-themed cocktails, like the locally foraged black walnuts in our Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka, and the locally grown apples in our vodka and our Apple Maple Martini. There’s something here for everyone to love.”
Jeremy Duffy, co-founder of The Guild in Pawtucket, said The Guild’s Oktoberfest Bier pours a dark gold/slightly amber color, with a creamy white head.
“Rich German malt aroma showcases a 50/50 blend of Pilsner and Munich malt. There is a clean lager aroma with some mild noble hop notes,” states the description. “Prominent malt flavor with just a touch of sweetness, mild bitterness, and a medium body. There is a creamy texture that comes from “spunding,” which is a process where we let the beer finish fermenting under pressure to allow for more natural carbonation. This beer is smooth, clean, and complex without being cloying. Hoist a stein with us. Prost!
Sean Lopolito, of Lops Brewing in Woonsocket, said the Pumpkin PIEPA, a complementary pairing to their Pumpkin Spice Ale, is new for fall. It blends the traditional style elements of a New England IPA (hazy, juicy citrus, light hop bitterness) with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and all spice. Available on tap and in four-packs to go.
Carlo & Alecia Catucci, of White Dog Distilling in Pawtucket, said they have two fall favorites:
Drunken Pumpkin features White Dog’s HOWLIN’ Straight Moonshine, house-made pumpkin butter, dairy free half and half, and Nitro Cart nitro coffee.
Cider Smash uses all local vendor ingredients, including White Dog Distilling’s HOWLIN’ Sweet Tea (made using local iced tea from Granny Squibb’s), Jaswell’s Farm cider, Granny Squibb’s iced tea, fresh blackberry puree, topped with Yacht Club Soda Water and garnished with a stick of cinnamon.
