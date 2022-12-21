PAWTUCKET – The Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket is seeking applications for its Preservation Reward Program, which honors those who do good work in preserving history in many forms.
Past Preservation Reward Program winners include:
• 2022 — The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council for undertaking the meticulous work of documenting its history and accomplishments since its founding in 1985.
• 2021 — The Friends of the Looff Carousel for the top-to-bottom restoration of the Slater Park landmark.
• 2020 – The owners of the 1895 home at 712 Prospect St., the 105-year-old home at 135 Wilcox Ave., and the Pawtucket Library for digitizing old editions of The Pawtucket Times.
The alliance will give up to three monetary gifts, at a combined total not exceeding $2,000, for preservation-related projects completed in the city of Pawtucket.
• Eligible projects will have been completed in the 18 months prior to March 1.
• Projects must be viewable by the general public, meaning not internal private property projects.
• Projects need not be associated with a specific building or place. Digital, archival, or narrative projects will be considered.
• Rewards will be given to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, or religious institutions.
Applications must be received by the HAP no later than March 1, 2023. Applications and supporting materials may be submitted by mail or email. Applications will be reviewed by the board of directors and decisions will be made by early next April.
Supporting materials should include:
• Photos, before and after;
• Project outline;
• Description of historical relevance;
• And summary of what the project contributes to the community.
This reward program will be funded by the Elizabeth J. Johnson Endowment Fund, established to support history research and preservation efforts in Pawtucket.
Project examples are:
• Restoration — using materials to restore a building’s exterior appearance (form, features, character) as closely as possible to the time when it was built;
• Rehabilitation — compatible use of a building through repairs and alterations while preserving significant historical and original architectural features;
• Preservation — preservation of historic resources or creating interpretations of historic sites;
• Preservation service — participation in activities that promote awareness of preservation needs in Pawtucket;
• Stewardship – demonstrating dedication to the long-term care of an historic property or resource by reducing or eliminating future threats.
Visit sites.google.com/view/heritagepawtucket/home?authuser=0 for more.
