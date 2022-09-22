NORTH SMITHFIELD – Al Menard of the North Smithfield Heritage Association says he’s been desperately trying to find someone to crack the code of the “Slatersville Hat Girl,” Rosina Ellen Marsh.
“A couple of years ago, I joined the North Smithfield Heritage Association. I like to scan things and organize things. Unfortunately, at the time the archives were a mess,” said Menard.
Menard told The Breeze that upon organizing the archives, he came across a collection of files from Metcalf Marsh, a historical figure from North Smithfield. Rosina, the daughter of Marsh, left a series of six diaries with her father’s files that Menard also came across.
The diaries, in which Marsh randomly switches to coded language, are written from 1870 to 1877 when Marsh worked in the Knowlton Hat Factory in Upton, Mass., the biggest woman’s hat factory in the world at the time. During the time that Marsh wrote in her diary, she was in twenties and liked to attend dances and cultural events, according to Menard. By reading her diary, he’s gotten a taste of who Marsh and her family were.
“She had letters for her mother and father as well, I got an idea of what the family was like,” he said.
Along with the plain diary entries and letters were sections of code that Menard has tried to decipher in his own free time, but said he can’t seem to crack what secrets Marsh was hiding.
Menard said he’s hoping he comes across someone who will be able to figure out Marsh’s formula in her codes. During PumpkinFest last weekend, he was able to come across a few people who were interested in helping.
“I was hoping maybe a teacher would come and take this up as a class project,” he said.
Menard says that though no one has been able to crack the specific code used by Marsh, the diary entries have given the North Smithfield Heritage Association a unique view into the past of the town. Marsh died at the age of 61 after serving as secretary for the Union Grange for 15 years.
