WOONSOCKET – After months of preparation, the Woonsocket Heritage Canal District Commission is nearly ready to bring its preliminary findings to the City Council at their regular meeting on April 4.
The WHCD commission’s dream plan to rebuild downtown Woonsocket will be outlined in a 5-to-15 year city plan, according to Albert Beauparlant at their monthly meeting in March. Beauparlant ran for mayor in 2018 with this plan’s vision, before later dropping out of the race.
At the regular City Council meeting on Monday, Councilwoman Denise Sierra spoke, along with Councilman Roger Jalette, about the current status of the commission. Over the past several months, Sierra said, they have been very busy putting together a preliminary feasibility study for the council. The committee has seven members and the two council members advising on the project.
The commission has been studying the current location, physical buildings, water, sewer, environmental, tourism, and economies in the downtown Woonsocket area, in addition to putting together funding tools for investors. Members of the commission have also met with neighboring municipalities who have tackled similar urban feats, such as Attleboro, Mass., who recently rebuilt part of their downtown area. These investigations will be followed up, from April through October, with a final feasibility study for the City Council.
The project aims to increase the city’s economic levels by attracting higher-income residents, as well as generate tourism in Woonsocket. The plan, split into two phases, includes a residential construction project built along a canal, as well as a conference and hotel center connected to the Museum of Work and Culture. The vision also includes a large amphitheater and outdoor green space.
No large investors have been revealed yet, but in a letter to Council President Daniel Gendron from Beauparlant, he states that the poverty level of Woonsocket is high enough to qualify for multiple federal tax credits.
Now that they’re ready to present to the public, the commission is actively requesting and encouraging community engagement. They have started a Facebook page, called “Woonsocket Heritage Canal District Project,” and encourage all Woonsocket residents, investors, and other interested parties, to join.
“I’m asking you to put that date (April 4) aside and come down in person, but at least listen in, because the more this gets out, the more the community starts to realize how big the potential is on this project,” Jalette said at the meeting. “At the end, everything will be handed to the council, to the mayor, to the planning department. The mayor next year and the City Council next year will be able to decide which way to go.”
