WOONSOCKET – As the 2021-2022 school year comes to a close, the top 10 graduates out of Woonsocket exemplify what it means to persevere and focus in the face of adversity throughout the pandemic, say those who lead them. Though their high school experience was interrupted by unimaginable circumstances, these students all still managed to finish strong, collecting awards and accomplishments along the way, they say.
Anashelly Herrera, valedictorian, is the daughter of Edy and Luz Angela Herrera. Herrera is completing the health careers program in the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, and is teen mental health first aid certified. Her accomplishments include earning the Brown University Book Award, the RI Civic Leadership Award, and being a RI SkillsUSA Gold Medalist.
She is also a member of the National Honor Society, earned college credits while attending WACTC, served as a peer mentor, participated as a mathlete, and played junior varsity volleyball her sophomore year. Herrera says she is proud of her family background.
“My parents are both immigrants (my mom is Colombian and my dad is Guatemalan). They came here to the USA to find opportunities for themselves and their children, and here I am taking advantage of those opportunities,” she said.
Next year Herrera will be attending the University of Rhode Island and majoring in biological sciences.
Neveah Cote, salutatorian, is the daughter of Crystal Cote and Saody Mil. She is a member of the National Honor Society and completed the health careers program at WACTC, where she earned college credit toward her future program. In addition to her academic achievements, Cote earned the American Red Cross basic first aid with CPR and AED certification.
In addition to her academic achievements, Cote has contributed many hours of community service which include tutoring, blood donations and volunteering at several community events. She also works as a hostess and server for GlenPharmer Distillery.
Cote has completed an internship at the Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center which she said has helped to prepare her for her future career.
“I am most proud of my high school accomplishments and balancing both school and work. Above all, I value my family more than anything and I wouldn’t be who I am today if it weren’t for them,” she said.
Cote will be attending Rhode Island College in the fall, majoring in nursing. Her twin sister, Hailey, is fourth in class rank.
Here are the other top students in this year’s class:
Kaitlyn Beaulieu earned the third rank in the Class of 2022 and will be attending Rhode Island College with a major in nursing. She won the URI Book Award and the 2021 Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award. Along with that, Beaulieu is also a gold medalist for the SkillsUSA health knowledge bowl. She is also teen mental health, first aid and AED and CPR certified.
Hailey Cote, fourth in the Class of 2022, has been part of National Honor Society since her sophomore year. She is also finishing the health careers program at WACTC. She will be attending Rhode Island College for their nursing program. Her twin sister is Neveah Cote.
Kacper Kurowski, fifth in his class, will be attending URI in the fall with a major in finance and a minor in political science. Kurowski says he considers his biggest accomplishment winning the volleyball division championships last year.
“I’m proud of my fellow peers for graduating, especially through the difficulties we’ve had. I’m so excited to see familiar faces at URI and see my peers grow with me not only as students but as individuals,” Kurowski said.
Briana Fernandes, sixth in the Class of 2022, played varsity field hockey all four years and was a captain her senior year. She also works as a part-time sales associate at Vineyard Vines in Wrentham, Mass.
After Fernandes graduates high school, she plans to attend the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., where she will be majoring in nursing, as well as playing on the school’s field hockey team.
Lila Smith, seventh in rank, also played field hockey all four years and was a varsity captain her senior year. She also played flute in band all four years throughout high school, and works as a sales associate at Vineyard Vines.
After high school, Smith will be attending the University of Rhode Island with a major in political science on the pre-law track.
Nathan Fowler, eighth in the Class of 2022, fondly recalls his extracurricular experiences, and said he had fun attending Woonsocket High School.
“The teachers in the PTech program are really supportive and have helped me throughout COVID,” he said.
“I was very happy that I got to swim for our school as well. We may not have a lot of people on the team but going to states by myself every year was still a blast. Playing volleyball was amazing too since two of the best coaches in the world took our team last year to the championships and we won! Being able to pursue my passions is a dream come true and I wish the class of 2022 the best of luck,” Fowler said.
Kalabouning Matvongsa, ninth in the Class of 2022, also goes by Lily.
After graduation, Matvongsa plans on attending the University of Rhode Island and double-majoring in chemistry and possibly biology. Throughout high school, Matvongsa placed first in the SkillsUSA Health Knowledge Bowl with her team, was teen mental health certified, maintained her student office position as secretary in the National Honor Society, among other accomplishments.
“I’m proud of our school and its students and faculty who work hard to reach their goals as well as make our school a better environment, especially through the pandemic. But most importantly, I’m proud of myself for being able to pull through school during covid while helping my family,” Matvongsa said.
Kevin Vu, 10th in the Class of 2022, will be going to URI and I’m majoring in computer science. He is a member of National Honor Society and says he is proud of everything he’s done so far, especially tutoring. Notably, he also won the class superlative for being “everyone’s best friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.