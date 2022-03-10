WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Health Equity Zone has received a grant of $250,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation to launch a “Child Friendly Woonsocket” initiative.
The initiative will be spearheaded by the Health Equity Zone Steering Committee, which is made up of a dozen local organizations, including Thundermist Health, the Woonsocket Head Start Child Development Association, the Woonsocket Alliance to Champion Hope Coalition, and the Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition, among many other community action organizations, states a release.
The organizations each play different yet overlapping roles in the community. While Head Start focuses on total-community support for children from birth to age ten, the WATCH Coalition focuses on teens and young adults, as well as building healthy multigenerational relationships and mentorships. Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition focuses on primary prevention and mitigating risk factors such as violence, crime, and substance use in children’s lives before they occur.
While partners in the HEZ call Thundermist Health the “backbone” organization, Susan Jacobsen of Thundermist said she wanted to make it clear that the community organizations in the HEZ are the driving forces of work done in the community. The HEZ serves to find the best way to leverage the assets that each organization brings to the table.
The Child Friendly Woonsocket initiative will place a focus on supporting family life in a data-driven way. An example given by the HEZ community overdose prevention specialist, Angel Schultz, was that data is showing that more overdoses are occurring in private spaces than in public. With this data, they can target organizational support and community resources toward private-resident overdose prevention.
“These are extraordinarily stressful times for so many people in our state. Existing behavioral health challenges have been exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19. These grants focus on addressing disparities in access to behavioral health services and substance use treatment that are having a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, including communities of color,” said Neil Steinberg, the R.I. Foundation’s president and CEO.
While the Woonsocket HEZ has many moving parts across organizational collaboration, the common thread throughout all partners is a desire to connect families to resources. The WATCH Coalition seeks to engage young adults with their community, whether through a sport or their youth ambassador programs that aim to curb youth violence. Head Start launched a play and learn group on March 8, where children and parents can get connected with one another and deepen support systems early on into parenting and childhood.
“We’re talking about creating and nurturing places where trusting relationships are built on a foundation of mutual respect, where cultural sensitivity and humility exist between residents of all ages, where children and youth live in safe, nurturing homes within families and communities that support healthy development,” Jacobsen said in a press release from the R.I. Foundation.
“Our partners will seek to impact population-level health equity, including reducing police involvement in school discipline events, expediting child and caregiver behavioral health treatment; increasing the number of infant child care slots in Woonsocket and increasing on-time well visits to pediatricians,” said Jacobsen.
The foundation received 39 applications. The recipients were selected based on how well they brought together clinical and community-based organizations, engaged residents, proposed measuring outcomes and leveraged other funding or in-kind support.
There are 15 Health Equity Zones across the state. They were formed in 2015 by the Rhode Island Department of Health to address health disparities through a collective and collaborative community impact.
