SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School Committee on Monday approved new lighting and audio/visual equipment for Smithfield High School, though member said they are still waiting for a major grant to help fund the project.
Supt. Judy Paolucci said the district secured a $56,000 grant from the Rhode Island Foundation to help pay for the $166,737 renovation to lighting, sound and video systems. Officials say they’re hoping to receive another $100,000 grant, but it will not be decided until Feb. 28.
The School Committee approved the bid from ATR Treehouse, pending the securing of funding, at the urging of Paolucci, who said supply chain issues are causing delivery delays. Should the $100,000 grant not be approved, she said she will find another way to fund the project.
Paolucci said current auditorium equipment is not in working condition and is more than 50 years old.
“This is sinful to have waited this long,” she said.
With the grant, the district will invest $11,000 into the project, which Paolucci said will be completed before the end of the school year.
School Committee member Benjamin Caisse said he’s concerned about funding if the grant falls through. He said he wants to see the project completed. Paolucci responded that as a last resort, the district could use capital funding for the next year. She added that costs came in less under estimates of $181,000, and she wants to secure pricing.
“I don’t have an answer for you, I’m hoping for the best,” she said.
Paolucci said her department has until Feb. 28 to come up with a solid plan for if the grant falls through. She added that the music boosters held fundraisers and may be able to help, but she anticipates no more than $10,000 from those efforts.
“Every bit helps,” she said.
School Committee member Richard Iannitelli warned that if the grant does not come through, options are limited.
Paolucci said it could take months for the equipment to be delivered, though the systems will take only a few days to install.
Earlier in the evening, Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said the Arts Task Force is continuing to promote music and arts programs, which she said are very different between the elementary and secondary levels. The elementary school renovation brought new art and music rooms to the elementary schools, but not at the middle and high schools.
Monaco said music programs were widely affected by the pandemic due to social distancing and mask-wearing, and she hopes a grant will fund an enrichment program over the summer.
“We’re really hoping to bump that up with the use of the grant,” Monaco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.