PAWTUCKET – A $330 million new unified Pawtucket High School tops the list of local spending questions on the ballot when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, with more than four-fifths of that total set to be reimbursed to the city.
The city, after lengthy discussions, is looking to build a new centralized high school at the site of McCoy Stadium, combining Shea High School and Tolman High School.
Advocates for the bond are pointing to what they say is an unprecedented opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art high school, unifying the west and east sides of the city, with only limited dollars coming from local taxpayers.
Still to be determined is whether the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts, currently located across the street from the proposed high school site, will be included in the new campus.
The idea previously generated extensive debate and a lot of opposition from families at JMW, who said combining all three schools would take away from the special and tight-knit nature of the arts school.
School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube told The Breeze Monday that the JMW inclusion won’t be considered until after the vote on the borrowing as part of a stage one proposal to go to the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Dube said she’s been on record multiple times stating the value of having an independent arts school in the district, but it will be up to a majority of a new council next year to decide which direction to go in.
The lengthy question on the Nov. 8 ballot reads as follows:
“Shall an act passed at the 2022 session of the General Assembly entitled ‘An act authorizing the city of Pawtucket to issue not to exceed $330 million general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the acquisition, construction, improvement, furnishing and equipping of a new high school and school facilities and all expenses incident thereto, including but not limited to, costs of design, demolition, athletic fields, landscaping and parking, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ratio of not less than 83.7 percent, for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the school building authority capital fund’ be approved?”
The Nov. 8 ballot will also feature several more standard questions on borrowing for infrastructure improvements, including $4.1 million in borrowing for public recreation facilities, $18.35 million for public buildings, $1.2 million for upgrades to streets and sidewalks, $3 million for repaving of streets, $1 million for replacement of traffic control devices, $1 million for sewer and sanitation upgrades, and $1 million for reconstruction of bridges, all for the 2024-2025 fiscal years.
The ballot will also contain some questions on changes recommended by the Charter Review Commission and approved by the City Council, which previously rejected questions on term limits and four-year terms for local elected officials. A 4-4 tie vote in July resulted in failure to place a resolution on the ballot expanding mayoral terms to four years.
In July, the council approved a question regarding changes in rules for campaign financing limits, expansion of the City Planning Commission, and changes in language to the city charter.
Here are summaries of three questions that were approved:
• One allowing errors and ineffective clauses within the city charter to be corrected after public hearings by the City Council instead of having a public referendum on editing the material. This would relate to spelling errors, grammatical errors, and language without legal effect.
• One shifting from local limits on campaign donations to going with the state law on such rules. Local law currently limits donations to one-fifth of the $1,000 donation allowed by state law.
• And one expanding the current Planning Commission from its current five members to seven members.
