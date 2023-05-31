NORTH PROVIDENCE – Experts hired by the School Department presented updated renderings and schematic designs last week showing how a new North Providence High School auditorium will look.
They offered details on that project and the addition planned at the rear of the school on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Philip Conte, of StudioJAED, and Chris Spiegel, of LeftField consultants, offered next steps, detailing how district administration offices will be merged with storage and concessions on the “athletic support” space adjoining the nearby athletic fields. There will also be group restrooms.
The new administrative offices are smaller than the existing offices in Centredale, they said, but more efficient, as they were able to make everything a bit more compact.
The redone auditorium will feature new seating, new lighting, new audio/video, and new finishes.
The projects at the high school are all being funded through a $125 million bond approved by voters last fall that will also complete other upgrades, including redoing three elementary schools.
Conte and Spiegel said they expect more submissions to be made to the state in June and July, with construction set to begin in July. Work is expected to be substantially complete by June 30 of next year.
Supt. Joseph Goho thanked Conte and Spiegel for their good work. The district received every penny for these projects that officials asked for, he said, which is a rare achievement and should be credited to the work of LeftField and StudioJAED.
The School Committee ultimately approved the schematic designs for new district administrative offices, athletic field support spaces, and the auditorium project.
