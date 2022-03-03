SMITHFIELD – At 18 years old, filmmaker Alex Geil of Smithfield High School already has a movie, “Tranquility,” available on streaming platforms.
“Tranquility” follows Danny Mallow, a top athlete and military star from Rhode Island who, after being released from prison, is recruited to an independent covert operations agency hiding a dark and disturbing truth behind his recruitment.
Geil, son of Deb and Todd Geil, moved to Smithfield last year from New Hampshire, bringing his love for creating movies with him. He now has five or six smaller films under his belt, with many posted online.
“Tranquility” is different, Geil said. It has a plot with action focused on drama. He said he wrote and filmed the original in New Hampshire in 2018, but felt it was “amateur” at that point and he needed to revisit it. A peek at the trailer for the movie features Deerfield Park.
“I knew I could do it better. I always liked the story, it kept coming back to my thoughts,” Geil said.
The second time around, filming of “Tranquility” went much more smoothly. After four months of editing, he said he knew he had something special. He sent it out to online distributors, and many showed interest.
“The reception is really positive so far. I’m happy about it,” he said.
“Tranquility” is available on Amazon and Zoomo, and Geil said he hopes to share the movie on Tubi as well.
Geil filmed “Tranquility” from January to April 2021 in Smithfield, Bristol, Providence and Vermont. He said now that he has his license, his mother no longer has to drive him for his filming.
“She’s really happy about that,” he said.
At the young age of 5, Geil said he already developed a strong interest in creating stories.
In the summer of sixth grade, he got his hands on a camera phone and filmed a trailer for a movie. Though the movie was never filmed, he said he was addicted to filmmaking at that point.
“I was hooked. I thought it was really cool. I’ve been going ever since,” Geil said.
He is self-taught in filming, editing and acting, starting in “Tranquility” out of necessity. At his age, with no budget and in a new town, he said it is not easy to find help for projects. He said Smithfield has been very welcoming, and he enjoys the open-mindedness of his classmates.
Geil said he hopes to finish one more movie before he goes to college, where he said plans to major in film studies. He said he is still not decided where he will attend.
