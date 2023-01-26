The Hiking Hunks held a release party at the Mirabar in Providence last Friday for the Hiking Hunks Calendar, which features a picture of one of the hiking crew in one of Rhode Island’s hiking trails. Benefits from the calendar go to local land trusts. From left are Thieran Van Ostrand, Ike Ogueri (Mr. September), Rob Chron, Fred Jodry (Mr. March), Andrew Grover, Neal Brown (Mr. November), Keota Field and Paul Roselli.
The cover of the Hiking Hunks calendar, which features tasteful photos of “Hiking Hunks” along Rhode Island trails. Benefits of the calendar go to the Burrillville Land Trust and other local conservation organizations.
Breeze photo by Jacquelyn Moorehead
BURRILLVILLE – A Providence man’s passion for Rhode Island land trust and conservation trails has turned into the first ever “Hiking Hunks” calendar to promote the state’s trails and support the Burrillville Land Trust.
Andrew Grover hikes often, but in 2020, he began inviting his friends to join him on monthly hikes. Now, he has more than a dozen friends who join him along Rhode Island trails, all of them interested in supporting local land trusts.
Grover teamed up with Lincoln-based artist Greg Romano to create a first for Rhode Island conservation efforts: the 2023 Hiking Hunks calendar. Each month features Grover or one of his “Hiking Hunk” pals on one of the state’s many land trust trails.
“We love hiking the beautiful forests of Rhode Island and we’ve turned our love into a 2023 wall calendar. Each month features one of our friends hiking in one of Rhode Island’s forests,” Grover said.
He said it was a first for his group of friends, who are thrilled to help save Rhode Island’s natural world.
The Hiking Hunks celebrated the finished project, which they started in December, at Mirabar in Providence last Friday. Not all members of his hiking group are featured in the calendar, but Grover said they are ready to be featured in the 2024 Hiking Hunks calendar.
Burrillville Land Trust President Paul Roselli said he thinks the Hiking Hunks effort is great, and said he hopes it opens up the idea of land conservation to more people. Though neither Grover nor Romano live in Burrillville, Roselli said they went out of their way to support the Burrillville Land Trust.
The Burrillville Land Trust is the fiscal sponsor for the Hiking Hunks calendar. Roselli said the group wanted to ensure that there is a clear path from purchasing the calendar to donation, as well as support the Hiking Hunks in their effort to get the word out to the wider land trust and environmental community.
Roselli said it is important that young people, especially men, are involved with land conservation and the outdoors.
“I really think it’s the first of its kind in Rhode Island. I think it’s really important, not just for the LGBTQ community folks, but for folks who want to be active in the community but don’t have a means of access,” Roselli said.
He said the Hiking Hunks have given people an “in” and the idea that they can participate.
“Plus, to be honest, it (the calendar) is a lot of fun,” Roselli said.
Roselli also applauded Grover and Romano’s previous efforts to raise $1,000 to Help Save Sweet’s Hill, 150 acres located off East Avenue in Harrisville. Grover said when the crew first saw Sweet’s Hill up for sale, he and Romano were shocked and concerned.
“In many ways, that property was the impetus for Greg and me to want to do something. We wanted to get involved. That’s where Hiking Hunks was born,” Grover said.
Grover is also a Lego artist, and he teamed up with the Rhode Island State Council of the Arts to create a scale model replica of an 18th-century one-room Burrillville schoolhouse out of Legos. He said he was thrilled that he would use his art to educate others about the benefits of land trusts and conservation easements.
“Additionally, the Burrillville Land Trust is one of the best land trusts in Rhode Island and it is an honor to be a partner with them on this project,” Roselli said.
Proceeds from the calendar will be donated to local land trusts and conservancies to help save the forests, lakes and woodlands that make up Rhode Island’s natural world. Grover said the Hiking Hunks identified the Burrillville Land Trust and the Rhode Island Chapter of the Nature Conservancy as two benefactors for the calendar.
So far, the Hiking Hunks have raised $1,065, with a goal of $2,500. Calendars are available in black and white for $25 and in color for $40.
