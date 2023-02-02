NORTH SMITHFIELD – Alexa Harrington, 5th-grade teacher at Greenfield Middle School in Greenfield, Mass., says she fell in love with living history as a child.
“The costuming started when I was really young,” Harrington said, adding that she loves to be able to wear costumes when discussing history because it brings the story to life.
“Getting into historic clothing and costuming, no means am I a seamstress or anything like that, but I do love to study garments and I have made basic pieces myself,” she said.
Last Friday, Jan. 27, Harrington spoke at Heritage Hall in North Smithfield for heritage night. The discussion centered around women in agriculture, something Harrington has been an expert in for many years. She has been in the museum field for 12 years.
She focused last Friday mainly on women working on the farms and in factories during the 19th century and how major changes impacted them significantly in the workforce.
Harrington, who knows Freya Hainley from the North Smithfield Heritage Association, is also involved with Be What Remains, a group of civilian Civil War living historians.
Harrington says her philosophy is that people are the way they are today because of history, and that’s why it matters.
“It really explains habits, and why do we go to work at certain times? Why do we have a clock. Why do people have their routines,” she said.
