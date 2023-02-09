Bathsheba Sherman's grave
Betty Mencucci of The Burrillville Historical & Preservation Society restores Bathsheba Sherman's grave before it was vandalized.

 Photo from Betty Mencucci

BURRILLVILLE – Many know Bathsheba Sherman as the demonic witch depicted in the 2013 horror film “The Conjuring” who terrorized a local family living in their home in Burrillville.

According to writer and historical investigator J’aime Rubio, Sherman was never accused of witchcraft, and there were never any records of her being mentioned in a bad light. In fact, said Rubio, she was just a normal woman.

