CUMBERLAND – In keeping with their mission to address conditions in the town’s many neighborhood cemeteries, the Cumberland Historic District Commission will sponsor a cemetery workshop this Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m.
The event is being done in partnership with the Rhode Island Historic Cemeteries Commission for cemetery volunteers to learn how to appropriately clean and do basic repairs to local cemetery stones, said HDC Chairperson Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane.
She told The Breeze that in addition to getting current volunteers up to speed on a task some aren’t very familiar with yet, and to bolster the effort to examine and repair all local cemeteries, this event will also hopefully serve to recruit some new volunteers.
Saturday’s event will be conducted by Edward Walker of the North Smithfield Historic Cemetery Commission. It will be held at Hotchkiss Cemetery, at the far left side of Union Cemetery on Smithfield Road in North Smithfield. It is being conducted as part of 2023 Rhode Island Historical Cemeteries Awareness and Preservation Weeks.
The HDC is finalizing a list of all local cemeteries and their condition, said Hindle Koutsogiane, including those in most critical condition. She said they are looking now to get the tools they need to actually fix stones.
“Everyone can rake,” she said, but to fix and wash tombstones correctly needs special training. Mayor Jeff Mutter has been helpful in the effort, she said.
