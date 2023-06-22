CUMBERLAND – Members of the Historic District have chosen their preferred design for the adaptive reuse of the Amaral Building next to Town Hall.
Proposed “scheme D4” from Northeast Collaborative Architects clusters much of the new construction on the historic building behind the main structure, keeping it mostly hidden from view when looking from the front of the building at 16 Mill St., Town Planner Glenn Modica told the HDC at its June 13 meeting.
“A little peeks out,” he explained.
Modica said members of the Amaral Building Adaptive Reuse Committee all gravitated to scheme D4, which keeps the main floor open and stacks restrooms outside instead of taking up space on the first floor by adding one there. An elevator out back also makes the second floor ADA accessible.
The new addition also includes an elevator and stairs of a new entry lobby.
It took months to sort things out, said Modica, but this solution has the least impact on the building by pushing most new development to the back and keeps the original building as exposed as possible to the public.
The first floor will remain more open and flexible, while the second floor will see use from rotating organizations.
The doors and windows of the building will stay the same, said Modica, maintaining its historic integrity.
The old post office is planned to be converted into a new community center, otherwise known as the Office of Community Based Outreach and Health, which Modica reminded HDC members will provide services to area residents, particularly low-income and moderate-income residents in Valley Falls, Central Falls, and the rest of Cumberland.
A $1 million Community Development Block Grant is helping to fund the project.
HDC member Dan Pedro examined the plans and said he likes the exposed stairway with glass. He said his one concern is that the elevator might need to be sturdier if larger items need to be lifted to the second floor.
The 1890 Amaral Building is a two-story, brick building adjacent to Cumberland Town Hall. Without an addition, it covers about 2,700 square feet.
The building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing resource to the Town Hall Historic District and is in a locally-designated historic district. It may have originally served as a store for the Valley Falls Company, which operated a major textile factory across the street along the Blackstone River in what is now Valley Falls Heritage Park.
During the early 20th century, a portion of the building housed a post office and library. By 1921, Portuguese immigrants Ezequiel Pires and Seraphim Cardanha converted the ground floor to a grocery store and added a three-bedroom apartment above. The firm of Pires & Cardanha split in 1937, and the building was sold to Joaquim and Maria Amaral, who continued to operate the store and live in the apartment above from the early 1940s to 1988.
By 1990 the building had been abandoned, and in 2007 the Neves family (related to the Amarals) sold the building to the town of Cumberland. The town replaced the roof and abated asbestos. In 2015, the town removed the exterior staircase to the east, and the only access to the second floor is now to reach that side via a ladder. The planned new stairs will also likely be outside, according to the town.
The planned community center is meant to improve health outcomes and engagement levels by partnering with local non-profits and civic groups to connect neighbors with resources, each other, and the community.
Also at the June 13 HDC meeting, members planned a cemetery cleanup for one of the historic cemeteries on Abbott Run Valley Road. The commission is taking a proactive approach to cemetery preservation, and members are working with other groups, including one from North Smithfield, to learn the ins and outs of restoring stones and graves.
Members also got an update on the planned new Arnold Mills Historic District, including how there’s been an even mix of homeowners so far who want to be part of the district. The creation of the district has received a favorable recommendation to the Town Council, and it will now go to the council’s ordinance subcommittee, perhaps in August.
