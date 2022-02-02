NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Old Town Hall at 2226 Mineral Spring Ave. is the meeting place of the North Providence Historic District Commission. It also happens to be in need of extensive repairs.
The topic of completing restoration work here came up during the first meeting of a new commission on Jan. 18.
Joe Giammarco, who filled in as interim chairman of the commission after former Chairwoman Ruth Bucci stepped down, was elected to lead the commission, while Marie Truppa was elected vice chairwoman and Jim Loffler was elected recording secretary.
Giammarco said the roof and chimney are in tough shape.
“Those should be top priorities,” he said. “If that rots out, we’ve got other problems.”
Looking from the Centredale roundabout side of the building, it’s clear that the chimney needs repointing, said Giammarco.
“I’m not sure what’s holding it together,” he said, adding that there’s some interior plaster damage in the second-floor council chambers from water infiltration. From the parking lot side of the building, there appears to be a slight bow, he said, appearing that there’s some rotting. The upstairs stairwell also has a hole in the plaster due to water damage.
The state previously provided money for an assessment of Old Town Hall, said Giammarco, but grants of late don’t seem to be going to brick and mortar projects, so the money for the work will likely have to come from the town.
Commission members have said they’d like to host more events in the structure, including with local schoolchildren, as part of restoring the heritage found within its walls.
The commission has seen some turnover as former members stepped down out of frustration about not being able to protect certain properties.
Giammarco said members will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Old Town Hall.
As Giammarco sees it, the Historic District Commission still has a lot of relevance in terms of preserving local history. The key will be to have a working relationship with whoever is appointed as the town’s new building inspector. That person, at least on an interim basis, is Ben Nascenzi, who also covers neighboring Johnston.
Once that relationship is developed, he said, they can get started working on applications for certificates of appropriateness for work done in historic districts, the key task before the commission at its monthly meetings.
That working relationship with the building inspector is how members find out about proposed projects, said Giammarco, as most have full-time jobs and don’t have the time to just cruise around town hunting down information.
Giammarco is not related to the former Town Council member of the same name.
The last time the commission had met prior to last week was in June of last year, according to minutes filed on the Secretary of State website.
