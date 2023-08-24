SMITHFIELD – Some damage can’t be undone, said Smithfield Historic Preservation Society member Robert Leach, and the historic Stephen Winsor House is most likely too far gone to be saved.
The historic home, located at 93 Austin Ave., experienced serious structural damage including mold issues, collapsed floors, and leaks in the roof, after its previous owner was forced to leave the home due to illness.
Leach said that owner left suddenly and unexpectedly and the home has not been maintained in the years since. He said he was invited to the house by a potential buyer to see if anything could be salvaged.
“Ninety percent of people view it as maybe too far gone to be restored. I know how much it would cost to restore this, I don’t think anyone would pay that,” Leach said.
Leach said at this point, most people would not find the home to be worth restoring, and instead, he hopes to salvage as many historic documents, pictures, objects and features as possible. Begrudgingly, he said he understands that the building has structural damage, and repairs would cost beyond what most people would put on historic value.
“In my world, if something is important, I’d restore a pile of dust if it were up to me, but most people don’t have the same sentiment,” he said.
“At this point, it’s a building that’s destroyed itself,” he added.
The Winsor House was put on the National Register of Historic Places by former owner Milton Fera in 1974. The two-and-a-half-story wood-framed home was built by Stephen Winsor at some point between 1850 and1855 and remained in the Winsor family until 1970.
The Winsor Family is one of the long-standing town families, with numerous members in the Greenville area, and Stephen Winsor owned a large farm on Austin Avenue and was considered a prosperous and prominent man, according to documents.
“He was a gentleman farmer whose flourishing orchards were widely known, and no doubt also profitable, and he was one of Rhode Island’s early bankers, quite likely tying in with nearby textile and manufacturing industries as well,” documents state.
Winsor carefully planned a well-run, medium-sized modern country estate surrounded by orderly plantings, including apples on his extensive Smithfield acreage.
Now reduced to 11 acres, 1974 documents praise the Winsor property for retaining its space and seclusion as well as the “excellent Italianate” main house in unaltered condition.
The home is located down a “winding” driveway, according to National Register documents, and is made in an Italian villa and bracketed style described as a “gabled rectangle with its long entrance elevation facing south.” Two chimneys serve six fire places, mainly used for stoves.
The Winsor family burial grounds are located on the property as well.
