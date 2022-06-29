PAWTUCKET – The Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket is accepting applications to its Historic Building Marker Program.
Read the criteria and download the application at www.heritagepawtucket.org/historic-building-marker-program.
The deadline to submit applications is July 15. Members will then review the materials and order the markers in the early fall.
“Now is the time to research as much as you can about your house to support your application,” states a release. “We know it is often difficult to find information about old buildings, and in many cases, there is very little to discover.”
Places to begin research are in the city clerk’s office and the Pawtucket Public Library.
The program began in 1983 and since then the organization has identified many residential, commercial, and civic buildings as being important to the history of Pawtucket.
The program objectives are:
• To identify and recognize historically and architecturally significant structures;
• To raise public awareness of, and appreciation for, those structures;
• And to encourage historically sensitive changes to existing structures in the city of Pawtucket.
