SCITUATE – In honor of Historic Cemetery Awareness Month, the Volunteers for Scituate Historic Cemeteries are holding an educational program about the Russell Smith Cemetery and its residents buried there, along with a gravestone-cleaning training session a week ahead of a planned cleanup.
Volunteer Fred Faria said he feels residents are more committed to helping when they understand the significance of the people buried in a cemetery. Due to this truth, Faria enlisted town historian Ernest Gifford to research and present his findings on the Smith Cemetery.
The presentation will start with the 1850 census, which shows those buried in the cemetery then, including Russell Smith and his wife and daughter. He said from there, historians will paint a picture of how those in the Smith cemetery had lived prior to their deaths, and how their lives were connected.
“If we asked for help, we wouldn’t get the same response as when we tell the story,” Faria said.
“As the story unravels to show the residents of his household and the residents of SC015, we will weave a rich Rhode Island-only story,” he added.
Faria said if Scituate residents want the full story, they’ll have to come to the presentation.
“I like to tell a story and history like that. It gets people interested in cemeteries where they might clean up the ones on their properties or join in with us,” he said.
After the Smith Cemetery presentation, the VSHC will preview how to clean and maintain fallen and/or soiled gravestones. Faria said fallen gravestones are abundant in Scituate with moss and mildew growing on them.
Instructions will include teaching the right type of cleaning agents and proper form to make gravestone cleaning “like magic,” Faria said.
“The more we can teach people how to take care of those types of things, the more it will help the whole town out,” he said.
The Smith lot historic presentation and gravestone cleanup tutorial will be held on May 11 at 7 p.m. at the North Scituate Community House. It is free to attend.
On May 14, the VSHC invites the public to help in the cleanup of the Smith Cemetery lot, followed by the repair of stones. The cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers will meet at 15 Silk Lane.
Faria said the town is always looking for volunteers to help in cemetery cleanups. To adopt a historic cemetery or for more information, email him at ffaria001@gmail.com.
