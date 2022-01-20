GLOCESTER – In 1929, the LaVoie family of Glocester converted two trolley cars from the Old Woonsocket Fairmont line into a diner and kitchen, opening the doors to the Purple Cat Diner.
The family, including Fred, Ada (Stafford) and Kenneth “Skip” LaVoie, added living quarters in the 1930s, as well as a small taproom and dining room. During its heyday in the 1940s and 1950s, around the time the Pascoag Race Track opened, Ada LaVoie’s oldest son, Jim Silverthorne, ran the restaurant serving horse owners, trainers and jockeys.
Skip and Rose LaVoie remodeled the Purple Cat in 1964, adding a dining room and cocktail lounge that hosted live entertainment by local musicians.
On Thanksgiving Eve of 1971, a fire caused considerable damage to the kitchen and roof, forcing the Purple Cat to close for three months, leading to renovations to the kitchen and the “Cat’s Meow.”
The Pub Room opened in 1978, just in time for the “Great Blizzard.”
The Purple Cat remained under LaVoie family management by Kevin and Keith LaVoie until 2015, when the family decided to leave the restaurant business after 75 years.
“It was a family decision,” said Kevin LaVoie.
LaVoie said the decision was not easy, though his family members agreed it was time to move on.
With so much family and local history behind the purple walls on Money Hill Road off Route 44 in Chepachet, “it’s a landmark everyone referred to,” LaVoie said.
LaVoie conceded that the years have not been kind to the Purple Cat Restaurant, which had walls built around the trolley cars inside to protect them from the elements. The roof is sagging and rotted, with areas of substantial moss growth. He said he and his family understand the building needs to be demolished.
When Smithfield businessman Al Costantino approached LaVoie with his business partner, Meshell Adamo, LaVoie said he knew he’d met the next generation to own the Purple Cat location.
“They have the vision, and they respect the history,” he said.
Adamo and Costantino met at the Antique Alley in Greenville, where Adamo sold restored and refinished antiques. The pair had friends and families in common, and said it was a wonder they hadn’t met sooner. They went out dancing, saying they quickly realized a business deal was in the future.
“She’s got the plans, I’m just helping,” said Costantino, who purchased the Purple Cat Restaurant property and the residential and commercial units located behind the restaurant at Stafford Yard.
He said he is ready for a change of scenery outside of Smithfield, where he has clashed with officials including school personnel and construction workers during an elementary renovation project last year.
Adamo’s concept for the buildings is a 700-square-foot barn-like post-and-beam building mirroring Chepachet’s historic charm as a space to sell high-end antiques with rental spaces for dealers. As an admirer of old things, Adamo said she hopes to keep and restore the diner trolleys inside the Purple Cat Restaurant.
“I haven’t seen their condition, but I hope they’re good enough to keep,” she said.
Adamo said she feels personally connected to the property due to a large Japanese Maple tree behind the building. One of her favorite books is “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein, which tells the story of a child’s friendship with a tree.
“I read it to Al and he got it, and just knew, this is our spot,” Adamo said, adding the tree bears an easement that prohibits it from being removed.
Adamo said her love for antiques got her into the plan with Costantino, but their business acumen together will help the northern end of Chepachet flourish again. The mixed-use concept will see all of the Stafford Yard buildings demolished, with a new antique store, commercial units, and eight one-bedroom housing units added.
Adamo said she is grateful that Glocester is welcoming to their ideas.
“We are very much looking forward to fulfilling our dream to own a large-scale antique center. Al and I believe Chepachet village to be the perfect fit for all of our endeavors,” she said.
