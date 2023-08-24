East Smithfield Neighborhood Center
New windows for the social services and ADA entry at the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center.

SMITHFIELD – With every layer of wood paneling removed during renovations of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, a new depth of history was revealed in the interior, said Smithfield Historic Preservation Commission member Robert Leach.

“It’s the little history and detective moments that reveal details hidden for who knows how long,” he said.

