SMITHFIELD – With every layer of wood paneling removed during renovations of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, a new depth of history was revealed in the interior, said Smithfield Historic Preservation Commission member Robert Leach.
“It’s the little history and detective moments that reveal details hidden for who knows how long,” he said.
As phase one of renovations reaches completion, Leach said he is proud of the progress being done at the ESNC.
In the coming weeks, offices for the Recreation Department will move into the ESNC, said Town Manager Randy Rossi. As for phase two and three renovations, Rossi said it is difficult to pinpoint a specific completion date.
“We’re going to do it right the first time to ensure that Esmond will be another gem in Smithfield,” Rossi said.
Leach, who works on many historic projects in town, said architects Aharonian & Associates Inc did excellent work on phase one improvements at the ESNC and he requested that the company stay on through the completion of phase two and three renovations.
The council has approved letting Aharonian stay on for both phases for up to $28,000.
Phases two and three include renovations and remediation to the main hall conference room and the old bowling alley at the existing building to make the entire building able to be occupied. The main hall space will be restored to its historic character while the community services space will be renovated to include a conference room, restrooms, community space, storage space, and office space.
The bowling alley and community center portion of the center will include human and health services, a food pantry, social services, community gatherings, educational programs, and provide computer and internet access to residents, as well as host the Smithfield Youth Council.
Since the start of construction, Leach said many new discoveries have been made, including a light shelf in the main hall to illuminate the ceilings.
Leach said construction crews also found old photos of the bowling alley in the back of the center, which revealed that there were windows on both sides the full length of the building.
He said crews pulled off the trim, and sure enough, the windows were there. Those windows will let in light and brighten up the place.
Work on the bowling alley will include the replacement of modern windows with historically accurate replacement windows, repaired and replaced clapboard siding to replace the existing modern plywood paneling, and remediation of the historic wood trim.
