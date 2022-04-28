FOSTER – 95-year-old Walter “Ray” Hohler Jr. is the newest of 40 holders of Foster’s Boston Post Cane, given to the oldest citizen in Foster on April 14.
Hohler said he was extremely happy and surprised by the award. His wife, Thelma, said the recognition was beautiful.
“He just loved it,” she said.
The couple have been married for 40 years, and lived in Foster for the duration of their marriage. Thelma came from East Providence before moving to Foster, though she said she loves living in the country.
Hohler, originally from Providence, said he lived in Scituate before moving to Foster. Then a new apartment building was constructed too close to his house in Scituate, and he went out to Foster.
“I didn’t like the idea of the apartment building so close to me. I came out here, found this place, all by itself, and I picked it up and lived here ever since,” Hohler said.
Later, his sister, then his parents, built a home on his property. His parents’ home was sold to a woman, who he said is very pleasant and nice. Now, his son is building a home on the Hohler compound, which is down the street from Hohler’s daughter.
“We love it here where we are,” Thelma said.
Thelma said she and Hohler were friends for years, both widowed, and one day Hohler’s daughter requested to see Auntie Thelma.
“We’ve been together ever since. It’s been a long time,” she said.
Hohler, born June 18, 1926, moved to Foster on May 3, 1963. Hohler was passionate about restoring his 1800s farmhouse in Foster, raising sheep with his two children, operating his 1954 Farmall Cub, and mowing the lawn.
Hohler left school during his senior year to join the Navy where he served on the USS Roosevelt, then the USS Cunningham, during World War II, and later the Korean War.
After serving, Hohler returned to Rhode Island and received his GED, and began working as an apprentice pressman for the Oxford Press. He remained in that position until he retired 30 years later.
In retirement, Hohler went on to work for a Catholic church in Connecticut for eight years until retiring again.
“I told them, I’m not even a Catholic. They didn’t care. They were very, very nice people,” Hohler said.
Foster is one of 21 towns in Rhode Island to receive a Boston Post Cane in 1909 from Edwin Atkins Grozier of the Boston Post newspaper. The campaign was to recognize the oldest citizen in each town, and also advertise for the newspaper. In total, approximately 700 Boston Post Canes were distributed throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
The canes were to be awarded to the oldest citizen in recognition of their vigor and longevity, and given to the next oldest citizen upon their death.
The canes were made by J. F. Fradley and Company of New York from African ebony imported from the Congo, which was lacquered and finished with fine French varnish and capped with a golden head (hence being referred to as the golden-headed.)
Over the years, many canes were lost, misplaced or accidentally destroyed, so as of 2002, only 12 Rhode Island canes exist.
Albert Blackmar was the first Foster resident to receive the cane in 1909 at 97-years-old, according to Town Clerk Sue Dillon. Blackmar was born in Foster on June 13, 1812, when James Madison was president of the United States. Blackmar held the cane until 1913, when he died and the cane was passed on to the next oldest resident.
Dillon said the Foster cane became badly damaged over the years, especially the golden head. The Foster Town Council enlisted Vangel Jeweler of Scituate to restore the historic artifact to be displayed in the Town Clerk’s office.
Due to the costs of the restoration, the Boston Cane was itself retired in Nov. 2007, and the new recipients receive a plaque and certificate recognizing them as the “Holder of the Boston Post Cane.”
