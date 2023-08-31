WOONSOCKET – After four years of sitting vacant, Ho Kong restaurant on Cumberland Hill Road was reduced to dust and rubble this week.
Last year, the city purchased HoKong using a $312,500 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The demolition marked the expansion and further progress on Cass Park, with a new entrance expected. Rick Gentes, owner of Gentes Excavating Inc, personally demolished the building.
Cass Park will bring a new football field, track, and community center.
The city recently upgraded park facilities with new basketball courts, a new women’s softball field, new playground equipment, new picnic tables, and trash receptacles, and an enlarged and reconstructed parking lot, along with multiple improvements along Cass Pond.
The 1.37-acre property will provide Cass Park with a Cumberland Hill Road entrance and exit and allow expanded parking to meet the demand for the new facilities that the park’s expansion will provide, according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
Baldelli-Hunt told The Breeze last Thursday that the city has now hit the $800,000 mark on the sale of the gravel from the park. The estimated cost of the complex was around 6 to 7 million including new structures at the park, would still hold true according to Baldelli-Hunt
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino estimated last December that there were about 279,000 yards of gravel available at Cass Park, which would end up paying for the cost of building the new athletic complex.
“There’s two ways of thinking, you’re either a person who waits to begin another project and be proactive with ancillary projects, or you work on projects and at the same time have enough vision to work on other things at the same time,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
The mayor said D’Agostino recently planted trees across Ho Kong that will eventually block the view of the nearby wastewater plant.
“They’re going to create a very beautiful, vegetative wall that when you pull out of Cass Park, the complex, you’re looking at beautiful landscaping,” said the mayor.
Changes on the City Council, according to Baldelli-Hunt, have allowed her administration to move forward with various projects, including at Cass Park.
She said she also continues to work with Councilor Scott McGee on a new animal shelter and Councilor David Soucy on a yet-to-be-announced project involving Mount Saint Charles Academy.
The city is also working on the acquisition of All Saints Church, development of a new public safety complex, and creation of a potential food hub, she added.
“The majority of the City Council is proactive in making these changes and additions to the city,” the mayor said.
Baldelli-Hunt said she will soon need to sit down with the council to “make big moves” and continue her mantra of “getting things done” to allow new businesses to come into the city, and they need available buildings to do so.
“Homeowners have spoken loud and clear in this city that they want development that will prevent their taxes from going up, and that’s what we do every single day,” she said.
She said she’s in the process of hiring a new city planner, and she recently reached an agreement to hire a new business outreach coordinator.
I’m confused.
In October 2022 the Public Works Director said very clearly that there was 500,000 yards of gravel. Now it’s 279,000?
Also, the Mayor and the Public Works Director said and assured us that the gravel would pay for the entire project. Recall, the Director said at the October 2020 Press conference where the mayor unveiled the plan as dozens of police, firefighters, city workers and elected officials looked on: “I believe there is enough to finance this entire complex. I know there's skeptics...I assure you, it can be done.”
But if the complex is going to cost $6 - $7 million dollars, that would mean you’d have to sell the 279,000 yards of gravel for a minimum price of $21.50 per yard. But the Resolution authorizing the sale of the gravel called for between $5 and $7 per yard.
Again, I’m confused. But its easy to get confused when you are fed an endless stream of lies, BS and misinformation.
"The mayor said D’Agostino recently planted trees across Ho Kong that will eventually block the view of the nearby wastewater plant." The trees might hide it but you will still smell it!
Um, the Director didn't plan anything. They had Central Nurseries do the work. The real question is why can't our Public Works Department plant bushes and spread mulch and loam?
I was going to say that. The stench is just as bad as ever, whether driving on Cumberland Hill Road or side streets and even Hamlet Bridge. NO AMOUNT OF AESTHETICS CAN TAKE HORRIBLE STENCH AWAY OTHER THAN UNLOADING SYNEGRO!!!!!!
