WOONSOCKET – After four years of sitting vacant, Ho Kong restaurant on Cumberland Hill Road was reduced to dust and rubble this week.

Last year, the city purchased HoKong using a $312,500 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Jim Cournoyer
I’m confused.

In October 2022 the Public Works Director said very clearly that there was 500,000 yards of gravel. Now it’s 279,000?

Also, the Mayor and the Public Works Director said and assured us that the gravel would pay for the entire project. Recall, the Director said at the October 2020 Press conference where the mayor unveiled the plan as dozens of police, firefighters, city workers and elected officials looked on: “I believe there is enough to finance this entire complex. I know there's skeptics...I assure you, it can be done.”

But if the complex is going to cost $6 - $7 million dollars, that would mean you’d have to sell the 279,000 yards of gravel for a minimum price of $21.50 per yard. But the Resolution authorizing the sale of the gravel called for between $5 and $7 per yard.

Again, I’m confused. But its easy to get confused when you are fed an endless stream of lies, BS and misinformation.

Thomas Ficca
"The mayor said D’Agostino recently planted trees across Ho Kong that will eventually block the view of the nearby wastewater plant." The trees might hide it but you will still smell it!

Jim Cournoyer
Um, the Director didn't plan anything. They had Central Nurseries do the work. The real question is why can't our Public Works Department plant bushes and spread mulch and loam?

Lorrieann51
I was going to say that. The stench is just as bad as ever, whether driving on Cumberland Hill Road or side streets and even Hamlet Bridge. NO AMOUNT OF AESTHETICS CAN TAKE HORRIBLE STENCH AWAY OTHER THAN UNLOADING SYNEGRO!!!!!!

