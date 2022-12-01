My cousins on Christmas Eve, from left, Alina, Austin, my cousin’s husband Erik and Kayla, my cousin Brandon and his wife Jenna, and me. In the front, my cousin Juliana, my sister Sofia, and my youngest cousin Jillian.
My younger cousins and I realized that my older cousin, Austin, was pretending to be Santa when he crashed our Christmas Eve party a little more than five years ago.
Santa, who had made an early appearance at my home every year since I could remember, was now my slender cousin Austin, who had the outline of a small pillow under his red suit, as well as a beard that was beginning to fall off. Austin has been known to be described as “too skinny” as well as “very tall,” since he hit puberty, and it’s hard for a man under 150 pounds to play Santa successfully in front of a bunch of teenagers.
My fondest memories as a child go back every Christmas Eve when my cousins and I would line against my family’s dining room window waiting for Santa to make an appearance before he would visit each of our homes while we slept. We would squint our eyes onto the dark street and point, saying, “I think I see him!” to fake each other out.
If you asked me to pick Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, I would pick Christmas Eve in a heartbeat because of the anticipation, and just because of the overall traditions in my family. My mother has three sisters, as well as a brother, which made for a packed house on Christmas Eve. My youngest cousin, Jillian, is five years younger than me, while my oldest cousin Marlena, is in her late thirties.
My mother was the one to always host Christmas Eve since I was born, which included a dinner and exchange of gifts among family members. It was something I looked forward to every year. The chimes of Santa’s bells, the yells of my uncles “talking” with one another, and being surrounded by my huge, crazy family was when I was the happiest. Twenty-four years later and I can say with certainty that it’s still a point in the year when I’m the happiest and I can laugh the most.
As years went by and Santa stopped making an early appearance due to the fact that we all got older (and knew the face behind Santa), life changed as well. Some family issues led to a less packed house, but just because life changed didn’t mean traditions stopped. New ones even came to the surface, though I did become terrified that one of the things I had held onto since I was a child would become lost as one of my older cousins got married. Soon enough, all of us would be hosting our own families at Christmas.
I learned how to edit videos through my courses in college, so soon enough, the time that had been dedicated to a visit from Santa was now spent watching a video of photos from the year of our family’s best moments. I thank Emerson College for not stopping my FinalCutPro membership. We all laughed more, we cried more, and we celebrated the past years that went by with smiles on our faces as we recalled our favorite memories. Though we’ve gotten older, we still hold onto each other and our family, no matter where it stands in the moment.
We continue to do the video thing every year, though I get the occasional complaints from my uncles if I take too much time getting my computer to work on the TV. My cousins are not just my cousins, as I call them my brothers and sisters and my best friends. We are so close in age and so close in our relationships that even if we do go on to host our own families one day, the memories I have from Christmas Eve with them I will hold onto for the rest of my life.
I once saw a quote that said, “family traditions counter alienation and confusion. They help us define who we are; they provide something steady, reliable, and safe in a confusing world.”
During a year that was unexpected and uncertain for me, I know I always have my family who I can come back to on Christmas Eve, yelling at me that I’m taking too long to get my video to work. It’s the family that I had when I was still just a little girl waiting at the window for Santa to walk through my door.
