A Christmas Eve tradition

My cousins on Christmas Eve, from left, Alina, Austin, my cousin’s husband Erik and Kayla, my cousin Brandon and his wife Jenna, and me. In the front, my cousin Juliana, my sister Sofia, and my youngest cousin Jillian.

My younger cousins and I realized that my older cousin, Austin, was pretending to be Santa when he crashed our Christmas Eve party a little more than five years ago.

Santa, who had made an early appearance at my home every year since I could remember, was now my slender cousin Austin, who had the outline of a small pillow under his red suit, as well as a beard that was beginning to fall off. Austin has been known to be described as “too skinny” as well as “very tall,” since he hit puberty, and it’s hard for a man under 150 pounds to play Santa successfully in front of a bunch of teenagers.

