Homeless encampment
The homeless encampment under the George Street overpass over I-95.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Open Doors Rhode Island is now running the city’s homeless shelter at 1139 Main St., and there is a goal in place to try to persuade some of the homeless residents currently living under the I-95 overpasses to start using the shelter as it opens around the clock.

The Breeze previously reported on the dispute between the city and state on who is responsible for the situation where people are living under the bridges and trash from their encampment is blowing down onto the highway, particularly at the George Street overpass crossing the highway.

