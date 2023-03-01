PAWTUCKET – Open Doors Rhode Island is now running the city’s homeless shelter at 1139 Main St., and there is a goal in place to try to persuade some of the homeless residents currently living under the I-95 overpasses to start using the shelter as it opens around the clock.
The Breeze previously reported on the dispute between the city and state on who is responsible for the situation where people are living under the bridges and trash from their encampment is blowing down onto the highway, particularly at the George Street overpass crossing the highway.
The shelter was open 24/7 this past weekend due to weather and was officially set to open around the clock on Monday, Feb. 27.
The city has continued to grapple with the worsening homelessness crisis, announcing in early February that the new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. would open on an emergency basis, with the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen providing three fresh meals daily.
In addition to the state/local standoff, at least one local official has also taken issue with the city’s efforts. Councilor Clovis Gregor at the Feb. 22 council meeting repeated his assertions that he wasn’t notified about the opening of the shelter even though it is in his district, claims that Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo has refuted, saying Gregor was responding to emails about this location going back to September of 2021.
“Your request comes as a surprise and brings into question your rationale and support of this homeless shelter/warming center,” he wrote to Gregor in an email on the council’s docket last week. He also clarified that the property was acquired by the Pawtucket Housing Authority last June, not by the city.
“The city has a long history of working with and funding our community-based organizations to address the needs of our residents, which is exactly what the Pawtucket Housing Authority has been doing to address the housing needs of the Pawtucket community,” Zelazo wrote.
He also mentioned that the longtime regional emergency winter shelter in Pawtucket, which the city had funded for many years, closed in early 2020. The city advertised available funding and sought other providers to operate a shelter, but none emerged, he said, leaving the area with no emergency winter housing. Rather than return the money to the federal government, the city looked at how it could creatively use the resources to benefit housing-insecure people in Pawtucket, he said.
Gregor, who has consistently criticized the administration on a range of topics, questioned Zelazo’s call for collaboration, saying he took issue with the director’s tone. He repeated that he thinks the opening of the shelter without notification was an attempt to circumvent notifying the public in the neighborhood.
“That’s been my issue the entire time,” he said.
Also during the Feb. 22 meeting, representatives for the Pawtucket Central Falls Health Equity Zone spoke of the organization’s efforts around housing advocacy, including participating in many trainings. They said they’re focused on three main issues, including how city funding will be allocated for affordable and safe housing, better understanding how the city plans to address homelessness through short-term and permanent housing, and how parties can collaborate in the future on creating solutions together, especially with many developments coming to the city.
