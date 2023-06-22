WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday’s Rhode Island Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., might have left most people speechless, but North Providence’s Roger Desjardins was in his glory and rarely stopped talking.
Pausing only for the most somber and cherished moments, Private First Class Desjardins, 98 and a Cumberland native, was popular everywhere he went, a “rock star of Honor Flight Freedom,” according to organizers, signing autographs and posing for photos as he showed off the uniform that still fit him from his military days.
One person who was nearly speechless was North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, who said it was the honor of a lifetime to travel with the town’s Memorial Day grand marshal, Desjardins, and see how happy he was as the oldest in age but perhaps youngest at heart to participate in the day of festivities honoring 75 of the nation’s heroes.
Lombardi was one of those with tears in his eyes as Desjardins rose from his wheelchair at T.F. Green International Airport and led the way for his fellow soldiers.
The mayor said it was an “unexplainable” kind of day, and the “ultimate honor” to be able to travel alongside Desjardins and others to visit memorials and participate in activities.
“He’s in his glory and hasn’t missed a heartbeat,” Lombardi said of Desjardins as the two enjoyed dinner and an evening ceremony.
Desjardins was one of two veterans to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, an honor he told The Breeze was by far the best moment of his day. Also a highlight before coming home Monday night was getting to dance with volunteer Julie Latessa, of North Providence.
Desjardins relished the attention all day, at one point removing his cap to show that he still has all of his hair at age 98. Lombardi said he reveled in the fact that he still fit in the uniform he wore upon his retirement from the Army in January of 1946.
Both Desjardins and Lombardi thanked the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs for the experience of making this trip to honor veterans possible.
“How fitting that they’ll travel on a day (Juneteenth) that celebrates the emancipation of slaves and the end to anyone in our country not enjoying freedom,” said the group in a post.
Korean War veteran and U.S. Army aviation engineer Ralph Litz, of Lincoln, was another local attendee during the annual Honor Flight. His guardian was Paul Vadenais, a former town councilman in North Smithfield and sponsor of the flight. Vadenais and his brothers own Friends Foundry in Woonsocket, and they dedicated this Honor Flight in the memory of their father, the late Normand Vadenais, a corporal in the U.S. Army.
