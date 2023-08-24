The Hope Mill
A large portion of the roof is missing on this end of the building at Hope Mill, with drone footage revealing inside floors have collapsed, as well.

 Breeze photo by Jacquelyn Moorehead

SCITUATE – Hope residents say they are disappointed and frustrated at watching the historic Hope Mill continue to crumble as developers and the Town Council offer few details on its future.

On Aug. 8, the YouTube channel Ocean State Drone released a 13-minute video showing footage of the decaying Hope Mill, revealing the extent of the damages the building has endured. A trip over the main building revealed that several floors have collapsed, including a large section of the roof.

AlDurand
Remember, Paramount paid the "back" taxes but now owe for this coming tax year, so in essence they are "late/behind" once again. How long will this cycle continue???? I find it hard to believe the Town of Scituate has no authority here? Do we wait until the mill is a pile of rubble? The Hope Dam is also part of the mill and it is in needy repair, at what costs?

