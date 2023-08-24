SCITUATE – Hope residents say they are disappointed and frustrated at watching the historic Hope Mill continue to crumble as developers and the Town Council offer few details on its future.
On Aug. 8, the YouTube channel Ocean State Drone released a 13-minute video showing footage of the decaying Hope Mill, revealing the extent of the damages the building has endured. A trip over the main building revealed that several floors have collapsed, including a large section of the roof.
Many sections of the saw-tooth building are now collapsed. One building in the back is completely collapsed, while another has more than half its roof missing.
Di Hopkins of Hope Mill Concerned Citizens said the videos were taken before last Friday’s rainstorm, and damage could now be worse.
“A lot of us cry about this. It’s just awful,” she said.
Hopkins said Paramount Development and BMP LLC promised that they would proudly protect the nationally historic building, but she has not seen any effort to do so.
Hopkins has long advocated for the site and for its historic significance, as well as the safety of the people of Hope. Now as Hope Mill continues to collapse, she said she fears developers are going for “demolition via neglect.”
Hopkins said the building is “incredibly unsafe,” and expressed concerns about pollutants running into the Pawtuxet River during rain events.
“All that pollution is going into the river. How is that possible?” she said.
The last update from Hope Mill owners was last March when attorney Christian Capizzo said construction at the mill would begin last December, with a completion date of spring 2024.
No work has been done, said Hopkins, adding that the lack of information or updates regarding the mill is disconcerting. She has repeatedly asked the council for updates regarding the mill, but has gotten little response.
“I know something fishy is going on there. It’s disgusting. I said it. I thought they (the Town Council) were disgusting and walked out. I know that there is stuff being done behind the scenes,” she said.
In 2021, the HMCC raised concerns after a portion of the mill collapsed. At the time, Emergency Management Agency Director John Robinson said the mill posed a hazard in its current condition, and informed the owner of its worsening condition.
Paramount’s plans to redevelop the mill include a 175-unit residential project with existing structures, as well as adding two new buildings to blend in with the aesthetic. Those plans were approved in April 2019.
The project passed under the low-to-moderate-income housing plan, including 70 LMI units in the development.
Paramount paid $1.3 million for the 38-acre property, which sits on a peninsula on the Pawtuxet River.
Hope Mill owners recently narrowly avoided the mill going to tax sale on June 22 after BMP paid back taxes a day before the sale. According to Scituate’s 2022 tax records, BMP owed $320,362 in back taxes for five properties in Hope and had an annual tax balance of $35,188.
BMP also owed Coventry $91,301 in back taxes.
Due to the historic nature of the building, the site was eligible to use federal historic tax credits to help finance the construction of the project.
Originally the Hope Cotton Factory built in 1806, the Hope Mill passed through several hands until it burned down in 1844. It was replaced by a large stone building with a belfry tower. In 1900, a 40,000-square-foot building was added and was used to weave textiles until 2007.
The mill on Main Street entered receivership in 2008 after owner Vincent Coccoli lost the property due to economic hardship. Receiver Peter Furness sold the development to Paramount Development for $603,395 in cash and the remainder of payments on owed property taxes and liens.
Remember, Paramount paid the "back" taxes but now owe for this coming tax year, so in essence they are "late/behind" once again. How long will this cycle continue???? I find it hard to believe the Town of Scituate has no authority here? Do we wait until the mill is a pile of rubble? The Hope Dam is also part of the mill and it is in needy repair, at what costs?
