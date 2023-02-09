SCITUATE – The Hope Historical Society is celebrating Black History Month with a presentation on Revolutionary War veteran Prosper Gorton, a member of the 1st Rhode Island Regiment, also referred to as the “Black Regiment.”
At 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hope Jackson Fire Company Administration Building (formerly the Scituate Police Department), 116 Main St. in Hope, historian Ernie Gifford will go over the history he uncovered about Gorton.
The documentary “Prosper Gorton of Hope: Enslaved Person, Soldier of the Revolution, Freeman and Citizen,” will present the information Gifford uncovered about Gorton’s past, and speculate on what happened to the freed slave after the war.
Gifford said he was intrigued by Gorton’s life, and the lack of history surrounding him, and began investigating. In November of 1797, Gorton purchased 19 acres of land in Hope for $100. Gifford said it was a large area of land, and a large sum of money at the time, and said he wanted to learn how Gorton was able to accomplish the purchase more than a decade after he was discharged from the army.
“It was 150 yards away from where I grew up in Hope,” Gifford said.
From there, said Gifford, he found Gorton’s grave, and uncovered enough historic data to have the cemetery noted as historic on the Rhode Island Historic Cemeteries list.
“When I first started doing this, I said no one is going to believe this story,” Gifford said.
In addition, Charles Roberts of the Rhode Island Slave History Medallions Project, the Rhode Island Black Regiment from the Revolutionary War, a re-enactment group, and other Revolutionary War groups will be in attendance.
Gifford said he spent endless hours researching Gorton, who was at the Battle of Rhode Island and other significant Revolutionary War battles. Gifford said a Hope resident, Betty Stearn, asked him about Gorton several times before he was able to locate a 1905 article written about the war veteran.
Born a slave to Othneil Gorton of Warwick, Gorton’s enlistment in the 1st Rhode Island Regiment in June 1777 granted his freedom. He fought at Valley Forge and re-enlisted in the New 1st Regiment, also known as the Black Regiment, in March 1778.
The 1st Regiment allowed enslaved and free Black people, Native Americans and biracial people into the army with the promise of equal pay to white soldiers and slaves were granted their freedom. Gifford said later, the federal government decided that paying the 1st Regiment was too costly, and would replace any openings with white soldiers.
Gorton fought in the Battle of Red Bank, Fort Mercer in New Jersey, Monmouth, New Jersey, Winter Camp Valley Forge, the Battle of Rhode Island, Pines Bridge in Yorktown, New York, the Siege of Yorktown in Virginia and Oswego, New York.
In June, 1785, Gorton’s discharge was signed by George Washington, and soon after he moved to Hope.
Gifford speculates that his controlling officer, Colonel Jeremiah Olney, who was sympathetic to Black soldiers, recommended Gorton work at the Hope Furnace Mill.
“I can only speculate, I don’t have the exact reason, but it seems that may be the case,” Gifford said. “You can imagine what happened.”
Gifford does not have the complete history of Gorton, and hopes his work inspires others to pick up where he left off. His presentation will include 43 minutes of what he’s learned of Gorton, including his two wives in Rhode Island and some offspring, and leaves out the mystery of Gorton’s life that Gifford has not discovered yet.
“I’ve documented all that, but I’m not going to be the one to finish it,” Gifford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.