SCITUATE – The Hope Historical Society is celebrating Black History Month with a presentation on Revolutionary War veteran Prosper Gorton, a member of the 1st Rhode Island Regiment, also referred to as the “Black Regiment.”

At 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hope Jackson Fire Company Administration Building (formerly the Scituate Police Department), 116 Main St. in Hope, historian Ernie Gifford will go over the history he uncovered about Gorton.

