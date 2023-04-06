SCITUATE – With America reeling from the market crash of 1929, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933 to put people back to work.
Ninety years later, Scituate is recognizing the anniversary of that executive order this Saturday, April 8, at Howland Barn on Ryefield Road in Hope at 2 p.m., with a presentation by historian and author Marty Podskoch.
Hope Historical Society member Fred Faria said Podskoch was chosen for his knowledge of the CCC, and he wrote a chapter on Scituate in his book “Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Rhode Island.”
Podskoch will go over the creation of the CCC in 1929 when unemployment levels were rising to 25 percent, said Faria. At the time, there were no social programs to help people left without money or food. In 1933, Roosevelt established the CCC with an executive order as a conservation army of young men who would be paid and be able to take care of their families.
Attendees of the program probably have an uncle or grandfather who served in the CCC, Faria said.
Between 1933 and 1942, thousands of Rhode Islanders enlisted in the CCC, he added. Workers in the federal relief program improved the country’s lands, forests, and parks. CCC also constructed a variety of amenities including picnic groves, children’s camps, visitor centers, hiking shelters, pavilions, well and pump houses, bubblers, fire towers and miles of roads and trails.
“Several CCC-built structures endure as legacies of this New Deal program in Rhode Island. You’ll find them in park and management areas and along roadsides. Have you picnicked in this pavilion in Exeter’s Arcadia Wildlife Management Area, or cooked out at Haines Memorial State Park in Barrington? Time for an outing,” said Faria.
According to documents, the CCC most likely built the Ponaganset Grove picnic area at the intersection of Victory Highway, Route 102, and the North Scituate-Rockland Road, Route 14 (also known as Crazy Corners) in the 1930s. There are two memorials for World War I veterans at the intersection. One is in memory of Gaetano DelGuidice, “the Man with the Horn,” and Grover C. Walker.
The presentation will be accompanied by Paul St. Armand, the grandson of mapmaker George Matteson, who was also involved with the CCC.
