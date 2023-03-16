SCITUATE – The Hope Mill is going into tax sale in June, said Town Council President Abbie Groves, after several residents complained last Thursday about the deteriorating historic building and the continued lack of redevelopment there.
Resident Di Hopkins spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, which has been reduced to two minutes per person, and was cut short when speaking about her concerns about the mill.
She asked about rumors of a tax sale, and said she wanted to know more about a tax stabilization agreement entered between the town and the Hope Mill owner, BMP LLC. She said there may be an ethics violation by Town Councilor Charles Collins, who assisted in drafting the treaty.
Hopkins was cut off before finishing her written statement, and Scituate business owner Sasha Hummel then attempted to donate his two minutes of public comment to Hopkins. Instead, Hummel continued the statement for Hopkins for two minutes before he was also cut off.
On behalf of Hopkins, Hummel said Collins received an Ethics Commission opinion on Jan. 12, 2016, signing the draft tax stabilization agreement on the same date. He asked the council if there is a “valid, completely signed and dated executable” agreement.
The 2016 ethics opinion prohibited Collins from participating in a tax agreement for the Hope Mill, as he owns two rental properties nearby.
The town entered a tax stabilization agreement on the Hope Mill on Jan. 14, 2016, according to meeting minutes. Collins recused himself from that meeting.
Once Hummel was done, Jacqueline Russell continued speaking for Hopkins, saying that the town of Coventry went through a tax sale for the property and did not find a seller.
Instead, the town took ownership of the property and BMP has the “right of redemption” for up to a year to pay off the taxes, Russell said. BMP owes the town of Coventry $91,301 in back taxes.
The company purchased the 38-acre property at 15 Main St. in Hope in June 2020 for $1.3 million, including $603,395 in cash and the remainder payments owed in property taxes and liens.
According to tax records, BMP owes $320,362 in back taxes for five properties in Hope, including on Green Lane, Main Street and Hope Furnace Road. The 2022 annual tax balance is $35,188.
Groves said Hopkins did her research on the Hope Mill, and said the town has been working with the tax collector’s office and communicating about the development.
“There will be a tax sale in June,” Groves said.
She said the town has “been diving deeper into this treaty,” and is doing the work on it.
“It’s tedious and we’re working to get answers,” Groves said.
She said the reason for the two minute limit on public comment is to allow the council to digest information and understand what’s being said. The limit has caused a mixed reaction from the public, with some grateful that long comments have stopped, while others say they feel it’s a way to shut down communication.
Resident Tom Galligan said he is ashamed of the council, and questioned how members can watch as people are mistreated.
“You might as well tell them don’t come up to the mic, we don’t care,” Galligan said.
Hopkins told The Breeze said the future of the dilapidated Hope Mill is important to her and Scituate residents as a historic building. She said her father worked at the mill, and the more than 200-year-old mill put Hope on the historic register.
Hopkins said the deteriorating structure is a health and safety hazard to Hope citizens and anyone along the Pawtuxet Watershed. She said there is exposed lead and asbestos on the property that is not being dealt with, and the building is continuing to fall apart.
Hopkins has scrutinized the council for not going after taxes from BMP sooner, stating that if she didn’t pay her taxes, repercussions would be swift. She said she feels BMP is getting extra time to apply for tax credits and funding for the project to pay for back taxes.
“By then, the property will be right where they want it: leveled. That’s why I’m so upset. We could have taken that mill when it was in good condition and developed that mill by now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.